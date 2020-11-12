Local Senior Living Communities to Host Virtual Symposium on Benefits of Non-Invasive COVID-19 Testing

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens, both Kisco Senior Living communities, have kept the safety of their residents and associates top priority. Now the senior living communities are taking it one step further with an innovative approach to testing, similar to the method taken by professional sports teams. Using pooled saliva PCR testing, the communities are aiming to create a “safety bubble,” giving the properties the confidence to open amenities and dining for resident enjoyment. To discuss the benefits of this one-of-a-kind testing method that is exclusive to Kisco Senior Living, the communities will host a virtual symposium on Thursday, November 19 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held over Zoom and feature residents, health experts and Kisco associates as guest speakers. It is open to the public, but participants will need to RSVP beforehand to receive a link.

The guests speakers include Dr. Todd Gerkin, MC, FACS, general surgeon at Carolina Surgery; Duane Graves, Ph.D., senior principal and U.S. operations manager at SiREM Laboratory; Dr. Peter Young, former surgeon and current resident at Abbotswood at Irving Park; and Ed Ward, vice president of operations at Kisco Senior Living. Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens have partnered with SiREM labs for the testing.