n There was a time when Dwight Howard considered not joining the Lakers in the NBA bubble. He didn’t want to leave his family after having shared so much important time the last few months. He didn’t want to leave during a time he felt it was important to speak about social issues.
So when he spoke to reporters for the first time since entering the NBA’s campus in Florida, Howard chastised those who he felt had lost focus and those who had turned attention to him for what he feels are trivial reasons.
“Breonna Taylor, the people who did the heinous incident against her, they’re still free,” Howard said. “They’re out there living their best life. Instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not, that’s something we should be discussing.
“There’s families out there mourning, white and black who’ve been killed by cops. Been killed through different things.
“The topic of discussion is who doesn’t have a mask on and people snitching. Let’s not forget why we are here.”
Howard was not the first player participating in the NBA’s restart to invoke Taylor’s name. Denver forward Jerami Grant, Portland guard Damian Lillard, Miami forward Solomon Hill and Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon have as well.
n To this stage, the Miami Heat’s camp at Disney World has been mostly about the basics. For forward Solomon Hill, there has been a similar, basic approach when it comes to the social-justice message he plans to share upon the league’s resumption.
Given the choice of a variety of profound messages to wear on the back of his jersey for the games at the Wide World of Sports complex, the veteran forward opted for the simplicity of “Education.” To the 29-year-old, it is where the fight against systemic racism starts ... and has to stop.
“My local school was Freemont,” said Hill, who attended middle school in Los Angeles’ South Central neighborhood, “and a kid got shot right before I was thinking of attending my local high school. A kid was shot right after school. So you think about when we send our kids to a school that may be underfunded, teachers are underpaid, we look at the facilities ... we’re already setting up our youth for failure.”
