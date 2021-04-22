Sports Briefs

COLLEGES
- Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, a rising senior at N.C. State and a second-team All-America, is one of 13 finalists for a berth on USA Basketball's AmeriCup team. Twenty players, including Greensboro's Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, took part in a camp in Columbia, S.C., last weekend for Coach Dawn Staley's team. Cunane, the only center among the 13 players, and State teammate Jakia Brown-Turner will return for a training camp beginning June 1. A 12-player roster will be named before the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup June 11-19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- North Carolina has added Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek. The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-9 graduate is joining the Tar Heels after spending the past four seasons as a Sooners starter under now-retired coach Lon Kruger. Manek provides the Tar Heels with an experienced big man who can step outside to stretch defenses. Manek averaged in double figures each year for Oklahoma, peaking at 14.4 points in 2020 before averaging 10.8 points last year.
NFL
- The Seattle Seahawks have brought back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday to stay in the role he’s held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks. Smith has appeared in just one game with Seattle, completing four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the New York Jets.
- Former FSU linebacker Geno Hayes, a sixth-round pick of the Bucs who spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, is reported to be in hospice care in south Georgia due to liver disease. A first-team all-ACC selection taken with the 175th overall pick in the 2008 draft, Hayes is 33. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Hayes currently is at his mother’s home in Valdosta, roughly 20 miles north of the Florida-Georgia state line. ESPN reported Hayes is suffering from liver disease.
- College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line. The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format. The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.
GOLF
- Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings birdied eight of their last 11 holes, Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura birdied nine of their final 12, and both teams shot 10-under 62 in Zurich Classic to share the first-round lead Thursday. Ventura made a 36-foot birdie putt from the fringe on 15 and a 19-footer on 16 for his seventh and final birdie of the day in the best-ball format played on the first and third rounds. Players will alternate shots in the second and final rounds.
TENNIS
- Simona Halep returned from injury to start her clay-court season with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix. The third-ranked Romanian was back on court for the first time since a shoulder injury forced her out of the Miami Open last month, and in only her second match since her straight-sets loss to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. Halep plays either Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals after the Russian upset eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-1, 7-5.
BASEBALL
- Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.” Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.