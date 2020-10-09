Sports Digest

PRO FOOTBALL
- The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury. Ogunjobi, a third-round pick in 2017 out of Charlotte who played high school football at Ragsdale, has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. Ogunjobi got hurt in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn't practice this week. ...
- Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery, another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year. Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Smith's injury was a “correctable situation,” but didn't get into any timelines on when the seven-time Pro Bowler might be ready in the offseason. ...
- The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season. Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.
HOCKEY
- It didn't take long for the bubble to begin bursting on the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup party. The effects of a flat salary cap took its toll on the Lightning less than two weeks after winning their second Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay bid farewell to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who signed with Anaheim, and the team was forced to place center Tyler Johnson on waivers as the NHL's free agency period opened Friday. In the meantime, the league's higher profile free agents such as defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug and winger Taylor Hall, remained on the market with a $81.5 million cap — unchanged from last year — adding a layer of uncertainty to a coronavirus pandemic-altered economy.
OLYMPICS
- The IOC denied claims on Friday that President Thomas Bach intervened to help steer an Olympic official implicated in corruption away from France where the investigation has been led. German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung's suggestion that Bach contradicted a regular promise to co-operate fully with prosecutors in Paris running sports-related cases was wrong, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.
