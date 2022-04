Sports events on the air for Saturday, April 9

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.: FIA, Rome E-Prix (CBS Sports)

5 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach (USA, Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (FS1)

12:55 a.m. Sunday: Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Africa League, Zamalek vs. Cobra SC (NBA, ESPN+)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Showtime)

10 p.m.: Jennifer Han vs. Mikaela Mayer (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACCNX)

3 p.m.: N.C. A&T at UNC Asheville, UNCG at Wofford (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (ACCNX)

4 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

4 p.m.: Wichita State at East Carolina (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M (SEC)

4:15 p.m.: Rutgers at Nebraska (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Longwood at High Point (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Texas Christian at Texas (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

Softball

Noon: Mississippi at Kentucky (SEC)

1 p.m.: USC Upstate at N.C. A&T, DH; Chattanooga at UNCG, DH (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Duke at Virginia, North Carolina at Louisville (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)

3 p.m.: Alabama at Florida (ESPN)

5 p.m.: N.C. State at South Carolina (ESPN2)

Football

11 a.m.: Boston College spring game (ACC)

Noon: Purdue spring game (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: Clemson spring game (ACC)

2 p.m.: Nebraska spring game (Big Ten)

3 p.m.: North Carolina spring game (ACC)

5 p.m.: Florida State spring game (ACC)

Men's lacrosse

Noon: Johns Hopkins at Ohio State (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Denver at Villanova (FS1)

1 p.m.: Loyola at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Colgate at Army (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ESPNU)

Women's lacrosse

1 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse (ESPNU)

Hockey

8 p.m.: Frozen Four final, Denver vs. Minnesota State (ESPN2)

GOLF

10:15 a.m.: The Masters, featured groups (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

10:30 a.m.: The Masters, holes 4, 5 and 6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

11 a.m.: The Masters, On the Range (CBS Sports, Masters.com)

11:45 a.m.: The Masters, Amen Corner (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

12:30 p.m.: The Masters, holes 15 and 16 (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

3 p.m.: The Masters (WFMY, Paramount+, Masters.com)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon: State Champions Invitational final, Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

5 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

LACROSSE

5 p.m.: NLL, New York at Buffalo (ESPN2. ESPN+)

MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (MLB)

4 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (FS1)

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)

8:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, in progress (MLB)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: UFC 273, Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie (ESPN, ESPN+)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis (Peacock)

NBA

6 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio (NBA)

NHL

2 p.m.: New Jersey at Dallas (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh (WXLV, ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Florida at Nashville (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Ottawa at New York Rangers (NHL)

7 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto, Columbus at Detroit, Calgary at Seattle (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: New York Islanders at St. Louis (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Edmonton, San Jose at Vancouver, Arizona at Vegas (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Everton (USA)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Spezia at Napoli (Paramount+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Bayern Munich, Mainz at FC Cologne, Borussia Monchengladbach at SpVgg Greuther Furth, Arminia Bielefeld at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Southampton (USA)

10 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal, Leeds United at Watford (Peacock)

Noon: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Inter Milan (Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa (WXII, Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Cagliari (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Inter Miami CF (ESPN)

4 p.m.: MLS, CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

5:30 p.m.: Women's friendly, Uzbekistan vs. United States (WGHP)

6 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: USL League One, Chattanooga Red Wolves at North Carolina FC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy (WGHP)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo FC, Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.: USATF, Miramar Invitational (WXII, Peacock)

VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews (FS2)