Sports events on the air for Saturday, Jan. 8

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: FCS, Montana State vs. North Dakota State (ESPN2)
Men's basketball
Noon: Clemson at N.C. State (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)
Noon: Wichita State at Houston (WFMY)
Noon: Purdue at Penn State (Big Ten)
Noon: Connecticut at Seton Hall (WGHP)
Noon: St. John's at Providence (FS1)
Noon: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
Noon: Dayton at George Washington (USA)
1 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ESPN)
1 p.m.: UNCG at VMI (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M (SEC)
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Rhode Island at Davidson (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: East Carolina at Temple, Hampton at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul (FS1)
2 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle (USA)
2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan (WGHP)
3 p.m.: Western Carolina at Samford (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri (SEC)
4 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh (ACC)
4 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Radford, Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky (SEC)
6 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Miami at Duke (ACC)
8 p.m.: Louisville at Florida State (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi (SEC)
10 p.m.: St. Mary's at Brigham Young (ESPN2)
Hockey
5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Michigan (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: U.S. Championships, men's short (WXII, Peacock)
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs free (USA, Peacock)
GOLF
2:15 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions, featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions, featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: All American Bowl (WXII)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
LACROSSE
Noon: NLL, Georgia vs. Philadelphia (ESPNews, ESPN+)
NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: New York at Boston (NBA)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN+)
8:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN+)
NHL
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas (NHL)
7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado (NHL)
7 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, San Jose at Philadelphia, New Jersey at Columbus (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, Nashville at Arizona (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: New York Rangers at Anaheim, Chicago at Vegas, Ottawa at Vancouver (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Huddersfield Town at Burnley (ESPN+)
7:45 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Crystal Palace at Millwall (ESPN+)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz at RB Leipzig, Arminia Bielefeld at SC Freiburg, VfB Stuttgart at SpVgg Gruether Furth, FC Augsburg at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
10 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Watford at Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion at West Bromwich Albion, Brentford at Port Vale (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: FA Cup (selected): Chesterfield at Chelsea, Everton at Hull City, Southampton at Swansea City (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International or Melbourne Summer Set (Tennis)