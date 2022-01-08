 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Jan. 8
COLLEGES

Football

Noon: FCS, Montana State vs. North Dakota State (ESPN2)

Men's basketball

Noon: Clemson at N.C. State (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

Noon: Wichita State at Houston (WFMY)

Noon: Purdue at Penn State (Big Ten)

Noon: Connecticut at Seton Hall (WGHP)

Noon: St. John's at Providence (FS1)

Noon: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

Noon: Dayton at George Washington (USA)

1 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ESPN)

1 p.m.: UNCG at VMI (ESPN+) 

1 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M (SEC)

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Rhode Island at Davidson (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: East Carolina at Temple, Hampton at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul (FS1)

2 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle (USA)

2:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan (WGHP)

3 p.m.: Western Carolina at Samford (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri (SEC)

4 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh (ACC)

4 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Radford, Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky (SEC)

6 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Miami at Duke (ACC)

8 p.m.: Louisville at Florida State (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi (SEC)

10 p.m.: St. Mary's at Brigham Young (ESPN2)

Hockey

5 p.m.: Massachusetts at Michigan (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: U.S. Championships, men's short (WXII, Peacock)

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs free (USA, Peacock)

GOLF

2:15 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions, featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions, featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: All American Bowl (WXII)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

LACROSSE

Noon: NLL, Georgia vs. Philadelphia (ESPNews, ESPN+)

NBA 

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: New York at Boston (NBA)

NFL 

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN+)

8:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, (WXLV, ESPN, ESPN+)

NHL 

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas (NHL)

7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado (NHL)

7 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, San Jose at Philadelphia, New Jersey at Columbus (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, Nashville at Arizona (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: New York Rangers at Anaheim, Chicago at Vegas, Ottawa at Vancouver (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Huddersfield Town at Burnley (ESPN+)

7:45 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Crystal Palace at Millwall (ESPN+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz at RB Leipzig, Arminia Bielefeld at SC Freiburg, VfB Stuttgart at SpVgg Gruether Furth, FC Augsburg at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: FA Cup (selected): Watford at Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion at West Bromwich Albion, Brentford at Port Vale (ESPN+)

12:30 p.m.: FA Cup (selected): Chesterfield at Chelsea, Everton at Hull City, Southampton at Swansea City (ESPN+) 

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)

TENNIS

11 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International or Melbourne Summer Set (Tennis)

