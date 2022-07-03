Sports events on the air for Sunday, July 3

AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1, British Grand Prix (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Indy 200 (WXII)
3 p.m.: IMSA Sportscar, Mobil 1 Grand Prix (WXII)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Kwik Trip 250 (USA)
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France (Peacock)
8 a.m.: Tour de France (USA, Peacock)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic (ESPN+)
8 a.m.: European, Irish Open (Golf)
8 a.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic featured holes (ESPN+)
8:15 a.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic featured groups (ESPN+)
8:30 a.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic marquee group (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic (Golf)
1 p.m. PGA, John Deere Classic featured hole and featured group (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, John Deere Classic (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
MLB
12:05 p.m.: Kansas City at Detroit (Peacock)
1:30 p.m.: New York Yankees at Cleveland (MLB)
1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Cincinnati (Bally Sports Southeast)
2:20 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs (ESPN+)
4:30 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia (ESPN)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
5 p.m.: Miami vs. Sacramento (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State (NBA)
SOCCER
4 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Forge at Ottawa (FS2)
5 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at New York City FC (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: NWSL, Washington Spirit at San Diego Wave (Paramount+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC, New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MFL, Monterrey at Santos Laguna (FS1)
8 p.m.: NWSL, Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo FC, Portland Timbers at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Wimbledon, streaming coverage (ESPN+)
8 a.m.: Wimbledon (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Wimbledon (WXLV)
USFL
7:30 p.m.: Final, Birmingham vs. Philadelphia (WGHP)
WNBA
1 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta (NBA)
6 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota (Amazon Prime)