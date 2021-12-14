 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, DEc.
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, DEc.

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Football

3:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Kent State vs. Wyoming (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Frisco Bowl, UT-San Antonio vs. San Diego State (ESPN)

Men's basketball

Noon: Southern Mississippi at East Carolina (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Western Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)

2 p.m.: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Christian at N.C. A&T (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Milligan at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Elon at Arkansas (SEC)

7 p.m.: Johnson & Wales at UNCG, Florida Atlantic at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: North Florida at Florida State (Bally Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Xavier vs. Villanova (FS1)

7 p.m.: Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Tenn.-Martin at Ohio State (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Wright State at N.C. State (ACCNX, ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Cornell at Syracuse (ACC)

9 p.m.: Connecticut at Marquette (FS1)

9 p.m.: Southern California at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Kansas at Colorado (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Georgia State at Georgia Tech (Bally Sports Southeast)

Women's basketball

Noon: Duke at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Alabama State at North Carolina (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Stanford at South Carolina (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Oregon at Northwestern (Big Ten)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Brooklyn (TNT)

10 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NBA G LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Winter Showcase (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Winter Showcase (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Winter Showcase (ESPNews)

NHL 

7 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Ottawa, New Jersey at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Nashville (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Florida at Chicago (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Vegas (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle (ESPN+, Hulu)

10:30 p.m.: Vancouver at San Jose (ESPN+)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Salernitana at Udinese (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Genoa, Cagliari at Juvenuts (Paramount+)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

