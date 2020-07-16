Mets Baseball

The New York Mets’ Robinson Cano waits his turn during batting practice at Citi Field in New York on Thursday. The virus-shortened 60-game season starts Thursday when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers entertain the San Francisco Giants. The Atlanta Braves’ season begins a week from today at Citi Field against the Mets.

 Kathy Willens/The Associated Press
