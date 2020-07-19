BERMUDA RUN – Akshay Bhatia’s professional golf life has yet to make much of a ripple.
He will try to change that next month at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
As he finished up his round last week on the less glamorous SwingThought, a minitour where the dreams are big, Bhatia was practical about his future. He hadn’t had his best day but still managed to fire a 2-under 69 to tie for fourth and win $2,175.
“I just have to keep figuring things out,” said the 18-year-old who lives in Wake Forest and had one of the best amateur careers this side of Tiger Woods.
Bhatia, who moved from California to North Carolina when he was 9, home-schooled and turned down college for a chance to do what he’s dreamed about doing since the eighth grade. Last fall after the Walker Cup, he turned pro at 17 and started to hit the pay-to-play mini tours. He was the first high school player to make the Walker Cup team for the United States.
He’s also gotten the chance to play in five PGA Tour tournaments since turning pro but has missed the cut in each one. He also played in a Korn Ferry Tour event and made the cut and tied for 42nd.
Mark Brazil, the Wyndham tournament director, gave Bhatia a sponsor’s exemption in November before the pandemic hit. That exemption comes in handy for Bhatia, who would love to play well next month in a tournament that will be low scoring and have an excellent field.
“I’m definitely excited and it kind of lets out the pressure of trying to do Monday (qualifying tournaments),” Bhatia said. “I’ll have a four-day tournament so I’ve been playing local events to get ready and to have some momentum.”
That Bhatia says he will play all four rounds is a testament to his confidence.
Bhatia’s father, Sonny, says there has been a positive during the pandemic that has allowed Akshay to be at home more and to practice a lot, mostly at TPC Wakefield in Raleigh.
“This shutdown from the pandemic allowed him to pick apart his game and work on a lot of the little things,” Sonny said.
He did qualify for Canada’s Mackenzie Tour in March, but then the pandemic hit and he had no place to play other than a few local mini-tour events.
In a bit of irony at Bermuda Run Country Club last week there were about 20 people following Bhatia’s grouping, which included his father, mother and sister. But they won’t be able to watch at Sedgefield Country Club because no spectators (or family members of golfers) will be allowed at the tournament.
“That’s OK,” Sonny said. “We’ve been to a lot of his tournaments over the years.”
If Bhatia can play well there’s a chance he’ll get on TV, where friends and family can see him play.
“It will definitely be different because it’s fun to have those close to me coming out to watch but they can’t do that in this tournament,” Bhatia said. “I was telling my caddie today this is more people than we are going to have at a PGA Tour event next month.”
Brazil calls Bhatia “a special talent” who is going to make an impact one day on the PGA Tour. Bhatia, who is 6 feet and maybe 140 pounds, can generate serious club-head speed as a left-handed player.
“He’s got a lot of promise and you don’t see many kids give pro golf a shot at his age, but I truly believe he’s going to be a good one out here,” Brazil said.
Bhatia, the 2017 Junior PGA Championship winner, also won the 2018 Dustin Johnson World Junior championship among his many junior titles. He’s not in junior golf anymore, he’s playing with the big boys.
“It’s been fun,” he said about his life as a pro, “and I’ve got to meet some great guys but the PGA Tour is definitely where I want to be someday.”
Schlottman learning as he goes
Ben Schlottman is thankful to be able to live at home in Advance with his parents while he’s chasing his pro golf dream.
Scholottman, 24, is a former All-America at Auburn who graduated in 2018 and has been a professional golfer for about two years.
“It’s super weird as a professional because there’s a lot of down time,” Schlottman said. “Especially going from college where every second is accounted for to pro golf where you are on your own and have a lot of time. But you can’t practice all the time or you would go crazy or hurt yourself.”
He has played mostly on the GPro Tour but last week played in his first SwingThought event of the season at Bermuda Run Country Club.
It’s an odd year for the minor leagues in golf because of the global pandemic. There is no qualifying school this fall for the Korn Ferry Tour and there are no qualifying tournaments to get into the U.S. Open.
“I just have to keep hammering it out,” said Schlottman, who won the prestigious North & South Amateur in Pinehurst in 2018. “I think in this last round it was my first time not being in the 60's in a while. I just have to go lower and hit it closer and make some more putts.”
Schlottman, who was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015 and was All-SEC during his time at Auburn, realizes it’s a process in trying to move to the highest level in golf.
The good news, for now, is his parents aren’t charging rent.
“Yes, I’m living at home,” he said. “I just have to do all the yard work when I’m not at tournaments.”
Around the green
Tommy Gibson, an assistant pro at Old Town Club, won the Carolinas PGA Professional Championship last week at the Daniel Island Club in South Carolina. Gibson fired rounds of 72-72-71 to earn a spot in the 2021 PGA Professional Championship next April. Gibson is the fourth golfer with ties to Old Town to win the Carolinas PGA Championship in recent years. Jerry Haas, the Wake Forest golf coach, won in 2014 and Old Town head pro Charles Frost won it in 2017. Steve Scott of Old Town also won it in 2018….
With golf able to maintain its footing during the pandemic the Apple Valley Golf Course at Rumbling Bald course and Bald Mountain near Lake Lure are on schedule to open later this summer. The 36-hole resort courses improved their greens from bent to champion Bermuda greens. The champion Bermuda is more heat tolerant so they can be cut down to run faster. “Golfers are going to love putting on these greens, and my staff is going to enjoy taking care of them,” said Matt Lovell, the director of maintenance of both courses. For more information go to www.rumblingbald.com
The Country Club of North Carolina will play host to the 51st National Father-Son Invitational July 23-26. Some of the notable past winners include Tom Kite and his father, Tom, and Arthur and Scott Hoch. The tournament was conceived by Dale Morey, a CCNC member and a noted amateur player who was also a basketball All-America at LSU. The field consists of golfers from 11 states, and the teams will play both the Cardinal and Dogwood courses….
Brazil said that Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III and Brandt Snedeker have committed to play at the Wyndham. He’s also given sponsor’s exemptions to young gun Will Gordon and Bill Haas. “We should get some top 10 guys this year and will let folks know over the next couple of weeks,” Brazil said....
Deadlines are approaching to enter the three golf tournaments sponsored by the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department. The Forsyth Championship, the Junior Championship and the Senior Championship tournaments will all be held in August. Applications for each of the tournaments are available at area golf courses. Information: cityofws.org or or email Katie Thomas, katherinet@cityofws.org.
