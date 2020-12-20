 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 college football playoff and bowl schedule
0 comments

2020-21 college football playoff and bowl schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACC Championship Football (copy)

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (6) holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates following their 34-10 victory over Notre Dame at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

 Brian Blanco, Associated Press

The schedule of college football postseason games:

College Football Playoff

Semifinals

Jan. 1

Rose: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), 4 (ESPN)

Sugar: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), 8 (ESPN)

Jan. 11

Championship

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio State winner, 8 (ESPN)

Bowl schedule

Monday's games

Myrtle Beach: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5), 2:30 (ESPN)

Tuesday's games

Famous Idaho Potato: Nevada (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-5), 3:30 (ESPN)

Boca Raton: Central Florida (6-3) vs. Brigham Young (10-1), 7 (ESPN)

Wednesday's games

New Orleans: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 3:30 (ESPN)

Montgomery: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3), 7 (ESPN or ESPN2)

Thursday's game

New Mexico: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4), 3:30 (ESPN)

Friday's game

Camellia: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday's games

Gasparilla: Noon (WXLV)

Cure: Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs. Liberty (9-1), noon (ESPN)

First Responder: Texas-San Antonio (7-4) vs. Louisiana (9-1), 3:30 (WXLV)

LendingTree: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4), 3:30 (ESPN)

Independence: Army (9-2) vs. TBD, 7 (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate: 10:15 (ESPN)

Dec. 28

Military: 2:30 (ESPN)

Dec. 29

Cheez-It: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3), 5:30 (ESPN)

Alamo: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1), 9 (ESPN)

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo: Wake Forest (4-4) vs. Wisconsin (3-3), noon (ESPN)

Music City: Iowa (6-2) vs. TBA, 3:30 (ESPN)

Cotton: Oklahoma (8-2) vs. Florida (8-3), 7:15 (ESPN)

Dec. 31

Armed Forces: Noon (ESPN)

Liberty: West Virginia (5-4) vs. TBA, 4 (ESPN)

Arizona: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (7-0), 4 (CBS Sports)

Texas: TCU (6-4) vs. TBA, 8 (ESPN)

Jan. 1

Birmingham: Noon (ESPN2)

Peach: Cincinnati (9-0) vs. Georgia (7-2), 12:30 (ESPN)

Citrus: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2), 1 (WXLV)

Jan. 2

Gator: N.C. State (8-3) vs. TBA, noon (ESPN)

Outback: 12:30 (WXLV)

Fiesta: Oregon (4-2) vs. Iowa State (8-3), 4 (ESPN)

Orange: North Carolina (8-3) vs. Texas A&M, 8 (ESPN)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules
Sports

MEAC revises N.C. A&T schedules

The MEAC announced its spring 2021 football schedule Monday and revised its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules because of the COVI…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News