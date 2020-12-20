2020-21 college football playoff and bowl schedule

The schedule of college football postseason games:
College Football Playoff
Semifinals
Jan. 1
Rose: No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), 4 (ESPN)
Sugar: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), 8 (ESPN)
Jan. 11
Championship
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio State winner, 8 (ESPN)
Bowl schedule
Monday's games
Myrtle Beach: Appalachian State (8-3) vs. North Texas (4-5), 2:30 (ESPN)
Tuesday's games
Famous Idaho Potato: Nevada (6-2) vs. Tulane (6-5), 3:30 (ESPN)
Boca Raton: Central Florida (6-3) vs. Brigham Young (10-1), 7 (ESPN)
Wednesday's games
New Orleans: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 3:30 (ESPN)
Montgomery: Memphis (7-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3), 7 (ESPN or ESPN2)
Thursday's game
New Mexico: Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4), 3:30 (ESPN)
Friday's game
Camellia: Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday's games
Gasparilla: Noon (WXLV)
Cure: Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs. Liberty (9-1), noon (ESPN)
First Responder: Texas-San Antonio (7-4) vs. Louisiana (9-1), 3:30 (WXLV)
LendingTree: Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4), 3:30 (ESPN)
Independence: Army (9-2) vs. TBD, 7 (ESPN)
Guaranteed Rate: 10:15 (ESPN)
Dec. 28
Military: 2:30 (ESPN)
Dec. 29
Cheez-It: Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3), 5:30 (ESPN)
Alamo: Texas (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-1), 9 (ESPN)
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo: Wake Forest (4-4) vs. Wisconsin (3-3), noon (ESPN)
Music City: Iowa (6-2) vs. TBA, 3:30 (ESPN)
Cotton: Oklahoma (8-2) vs. Florida (8-3), 7:15 (ESPN)
Dec. 31
Armed Forces: Noon (ESPN)
Liberty: West Virginia (5-4) vs. TBA, 4 (ESPN)
Arizona: Ball State (6-1) vs. San Jose State (7-0), 4 (CBS Sports)
Texas: TCU (6-4) vs. TBA, 8 (ESPN)
Jan. 1
Birmingham: Noon (ESPN2)
Peach: Cincinnati (9-0) vs. Georgia (7-2), 12:30 (ESPN)
Citrus: Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2), 1 (WXLV)
Jan. 2
Gator: N.C. State (8-3) vs. TBA, noon (ESPN)
Outback: 12:30 (WXLV)
Fiesta: Oregon (4-2) vs. Iowa State (8-3), 4 (ESPN)
Orange: North Carolina (8-3) vs. Texas A&M, 8 (ESPN)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!