A preview of the Charlotte football team:
Coach
Will Healy (7-6 in one season at Charlotte, 20-27 overall in four seasons)
Last season
5-3 Conference USA, 7-6 overall (lost to Buffalo 31-9 in Bahamas Bowl)
Key losses
- LT Cameron Clark (Greensboro native from Smith High was New York Jets’ fourth-round pick in NFL Draft)
- DE Alex Highsmith (75 tackles, 14 sacks; was drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers)
- RB Benny LeMay (two-time 1,000-yard rusher)
- LB Jeff Gemmell (86 tackles as senior, school’s all-time leading tackler with 306)
Key returning players
- QB Chris Reynolds, junior (2,564 yards passing, school-record 22 TDs, 62.2 completion percentage, 791 rushing yards, 5.2 per carry)
- WR Victor Tucker, junior (52 catches, 909 yards, 7 TDs)
- WR Cameron Dollar, junior (41 catches, 599 yards, 2 TDs)
- DE Tyriq Harris, senior (three-time team captain, career 149 tackles, 6 sacks)
Newcomers to watch
- RB Tre Harbison, senior (transfer had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Northern Illinois)
- LB Tyler Murray, junior (transfer from Troy)
- LT Ty’kieast Crawford (four-star recruit from Carthage, Texas, who reportedly received 19 offers from Power Five teams including Alabama, LSU and Georgia)
Reasons for optimism
The 49ers start their eighth season since the program was founded, and Charlotte is coming off its first winning season and first bowl game. The program returns 13 starters from last year’s team, and a recruiting class rated No. 2 in C-USA.
Causes for concern
Replacing three players who landed in the NFL (LeMay made Browns practice squad) isn’t easy. Charlotte must fill holes left by its best O-lineman, best D-lineman, leading rusher and career leading tackler.
Schedule
Sept. 12: At Appalachian State, noon (ESPN2)
Sept. 19: At North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Sept. 26: Georgia State, 6 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Oct. 3: At Florida Atlantic, 6 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Oct. 10: At North Texas, 7:30 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Oct. 17: Florida International, 6 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Oct. 24: Texas-El Paso, 3:30 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Oct. 31: At Duke
Nov. 7: At Middle Tennessee, 3:30 (ESPN+ or ESPN3)
Nov. 21: At Marshall, 12:30 (WatchStadium.com)
Nov. 28: Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.