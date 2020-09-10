A preview of the East Carolina football team:
Coach
Mike Houston (4-8 in one season at East Carolina; 51-17 in five previous FCS seasons)
Last season
1-7 American Athletic Conference, 4-8 overall (missed postseason)
Key losses
- DE Kendall Futrell (63 tackles, team-highs of 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks)
- DE Alex Turner (55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks)
- DT Jalen Price (32 tackles, 2 forced fumbles); CB Colby Gore (52 tackles, 1 interception)
- WR Deondre Farrier (22 catches, 309 yards)
Key returning players
- QB Holton Ahlers, junior (3,387 yards passing, 59.7 completion percentage, 21 TDs, 10 Ints)
- K/P Jake Verity, senior (school records of 24 field goals last season, 60 in career)
- RB Demetrius Mauney, sophomore (team-highs of 125 carries for 446 yards)
- WR Tyler Snead, sophomore (66 catches, 759 yards, 5 TDs)
- WR C.J. Johnson, sophomore (54 catches, 908 yards, 4 TDs)
- LB Xavier Smith (team-high 81 tackles, 40 solos)
Newcomers to watch
- Take your pick. East Carolina is really, really young. Exactly half the roster — 59 of 118 players listed — are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. And 15 of the total 34 juniors and seniors are transfers from other schools. Three to watch:
- DE Traveon Freshwater, freshman (three-time AP All-State pick from Elizabeth City)
- DT Immanuel Hickman, freshman (three-star recruit from Virginia)
- SS Juan Powell, redshirt freshman (converted CB and star RB in high school, made 14 solo tackles in four games as true freshman)
Reasons for optimism
East Carolina was a rebuilding project long before Houston arrived last year, and the focus was immediately on youth. The Pirates are the only team in the AAC to return their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last season — and all of them are underclassmen. And senior Verity leads all active FBS kickers in career field goals.
Causes for concern
Oh my, that defense. East Carolina finished last in the AAC and ranked 119th of 130 FBS programs in team defense, allowing nearly 470 yards per game. And now the Pirates lose three of their four best defensive linemen, and four of their top 10 tacklers.
Schedule
Sept. 26: Central Florida
Oct. 3: At Georgia State
Oct. 10: At South Florida
Oct. 17: Navy
Oct. 30: At Tulsa
Nov. 7: Tulane
Nov. 14: At Cincinnati
Nov. 21: At Temple
Nov. 28: Southern Methodist
