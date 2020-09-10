A preview of the North Carolina football team:
Coach
Mack Brown (76-52-1 in 11 seasons at North Carolina; 251-128-1 in 31 seasons)
Last season
4-4 ACC, 7-6 overall (beat Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl)
Key losses
- LT Charlie Heck (second-team All-ACC, allowed just ½ sack in 12 starts as senior, picked by Houston Texans in fourth round of NFL Draft)
- FS Myles Dorn (83 tackles, 49 solos, 2 interceptions, signed with Minnesota Vikings)
- DT Jason Strowbridge (45 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, picked by Miami Dolphins in fifth round of NFL Draft)
- DT Aaron Crawford (50 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, signed with Baltimore Ravens)
Key returning players
- QB Sam Howell, sophomore (ACC-best 3,641 passing yards, 61.4 completion percentage, 38 TDs, 7 interceptions)
- LB Chazz Surratt, senior (team-high 115 tackles, 6½ sacks, 15 tackles for loss, runner-up for ACC defensive player of the year)
- RB Michael Carter, senior (1,003 rushing yards, 5.7 per carry, 3 TDs)
- LB Jeremiah Gemmel, junior (84 tackles, 7½ for loss, 3 forced fumbles)
- WR Dazz Newsome, senior (72 catches, 1,018 yards, 10 TDs)
Newcomers to watch
- CB Tony Grimes (five-star recruit from Virginia Beach ranked by ESPN as top CB prospect in nation)
- LB Desmond Evans (five-star recruit from Lee County ranked by ESPN as top DE prospect in nation)
- WR Josh Downs (four-star recruit from Suwanee, Ga., ranked by ESPN as No. 28 WR in nation)
- DE Myles Murphy (former Dudley star from Greensboro, four-star recruit rated by ESPN as No. 3 prospect in state)
Reasons for optimism
Carolina exceeded expectations last season in Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels return a loaded offense led by breakout star QB Howell, who set an FBS record for most TD passes by a true freshman. Two 1,000-yard receivers and two runners who combined for 1,936 yards are back. And Brown has assembled a highly touted recruiting class.
Causes for concern
There is lot of talent on this Carolina roster, but most of it is young talent. And as with any team that is young along the line of scrimmage (no seniors and only six juniors among the 19 players listed on the O-line and D-line depth chart), the Tar Heels can expect uneven results. With all the evolution of football through the years, games are still won and lost up front.
Schedule
Sept. 12: Syracuse, noon (ACC)
Sept. 19: Charlotte, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Oct. 3: At Boston College
Oct. 10: Virginia Tech
Oct. 17: At Florida State
Oct. 24: N.C. State
Oct. 31: At Virginia
Nov. 7: At Duke
Nov. 14: Wake Forest
Nov. 27: Notre Dame
Dec. 5: At Miami
