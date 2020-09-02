Wyndham Championship final round (copy)

A few honorary observers cheer on the final pairing during the final round at No. 18 at the 2020 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

Keep your fingers crossed that you'll be there: The Wyndham Championship for the next PGA Tour season is scheduled for Aug. 12-15 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

The tournament, the 82nd PGA Tour event to be held in Greensboro, is one of 50 on the Tour's 2020-21 schedule announced today and will again be the final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. The season will include 14 tournaments that were postponed or canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Specatators weren't permitted at Sedgefield in August, when Jim Herman won and Billy Horschel's tie for second place helped vault him into position to ultimately qualify for this week's Tour Championship.

Among the PGA Tour's 2020-21 schedule's highlights:

• First event: Sept. 10-13, Safeway Open, Napa, Calif.

• Three tournaments will be played this fall then again during 2021: The U.S. Open, Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and the Masters.

• Major championships: 2020 – U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20; Masters, Nov. 12-15. 2021 – Masters, April 8-11; PGA Championship, May 20-23; U.S. Open, June 17-20; Open Championship, July 15-18.

• Welcome back, and Happy Mother's Day, Charlotte. The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow will be May 6-9.

• Olympics: Week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

• Tour Championship: Sept. 2-5.

