2022 Stars on Ice Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Nathan Chen will lead the 2022 Stars on Ice Tour that will perform on April 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance start at $34. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. They will be available at www.starsonice.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and the coliseum box office.
Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.
Founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton, the Stars on Ice tour has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last three decades.
Every four years, figure skating fans get to revel in the sport’s most celebrated platform: the Winter Olympics. And for American figure skating fans, the 2022 Winter Olympics could possibly deliver something not seen since Meryl Davis & Charlie White (2014) and Evan Lysacek (2010) – a Gold medal.
Nathan Chen, three-time and reigning World Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, and five-time and reigning U.S. Champion, is considered a favorite to do just that. Following the Olympics, Nathan will be the centerpiece of the 2022 Stars on Ice tour that will feature many of the U.S. skaters vying for a medal in the Winter Games.
After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team competing in Beijing, China. The star-studded cast joining Nathan Chen on the 2022 Tour include: two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou; three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue; two-time World Medalists and two-time U.S. Champions Madison Chock & Evan Bates; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu.
Visit www.starsonice.com for future cast and guest skater announcements.