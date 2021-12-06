2022 Stars on Ice Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Nathan Chen will lead the 2022 Stars on Ice Tour that will perform on April 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance start at $34. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. They will be available at www.starsonice.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and the coliseum box office.

Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

Founded in 1986 by skating icon Scott Hamilton, the Stars on Ice tour has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last three decades.

Every four years, figure skating fans get to revel in the sport’s most celebrated platform: the Winter Olympics. And for American figure skating fans, the 2022 Winter Olympics could possibly deliver something not seen since Meryl Davis & Charlie White (2014) and Evan Lysacek (2010) – a Gold medal.