24 Hours of Le Mans, with Roy Carroll's Bee Safe Racing Ferrari, begins Saturday

How to follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will feature a car owned by Greensboro's Roy Carroll:
What
24 Hours of Le Mans auto endurance race
When
10 a.m. EDT Saturday-10 a.m. Sunday
Where
Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Entry list
About Bee Safe Racing
Car: No. 74 Ferrari GTO Evo, sponsored by Bee Safe Racing and owned by Carroll; his wife, Vanessa; and Bill Riley.
Team: Riley Motorsports, owned by Bill Riley.
Drivers: Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen.
Division: GTE Pro.
How to watch
MotorTrend is available on cable TV systems such as Spectrum and North State. Also available on streaming services including Sling Orange, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T and DirecTV.
The race also can be viewed on MotorTrendondemand.com. A seven-day free trial is available; subscriptions are $4.99 monthly or $44.99 annually.
Social media
Twitter: @24hoursoflemans, #24LeMans
Instagram: @24heuresdumans, @beesafestorage
Facebook: facebook.com/24heuresdumans
