24 Hours of Le Mans, with Roy Carroll's Bee Safe Racing Ferrari, begins Saturday

How to follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will feature a car owned by Greensboro's Roy Carroll:

What

24 Hours of Le Mans auto endurance race

When

10 a.m. EDT Saturday-10 a.m. Sunday

Where

Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Entry list

About Bee Safe Racing

Car: No. 74 Ferrari GTO Evo, sponsored by Bee Safe Racing and owned by Carroll; his wife, Vanessa; and Bill Riley.

Team: Riley Motorsports, owned by Bill Riley.

Drivers: Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen.

Division: GTE Pro.

How to watch

MotorTrend is available on cable TV systems such as Spectrum and North State. Also available on streaming services including Sling Orange, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T and DirecTV.

The race also can be viewed on MotorTrendondemand.com. A seven-day free trial is available; subscriptions are $4.99 monthly or $44.99 annually.

Social media

Information