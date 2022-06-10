 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
24 Hours of Le Mans, with Roy Carroll's Bee Safe Racing Ferrari, begins Saturday

The Ferrari that Greensboro developer Roy Carroll and Riley Motorsports have entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans beginning Saturday.

 Eddie Wooten, News & Record

How to follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will feature a car owned by Greensboro's Roy Carroll:

What

24 Hours of Le Mans auto endurance race

When

10 a.m. EDT Saturday-10 a.m. Sunday

Where

Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Entry list

Click here

About Bee Safe Racing

Car: No. 74 Ferrari GTO Evo, sponsored by Bee Safe Racing and owned by Carroll; his wife, Vanessa; and Bill Riley.

Team: Riley Motorsports, owned by Bill Riley.

Drivers: Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen.

Division: GTE Pro.

How to watch

MotorTrend is available on cable TV systems such as Spectrum and North State. Also available on streaming services including Sling Orange, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T and DirecTV.

The race also can be viewed on MotorTrendondemand.com. A seven-day free trial is available; subscriptions are $4.99 monthly or $44.99 annually.

Social media

Twitter: @24hoursoflemans#24LeMans

Instagram: @24heuresdumans@beesafestorage

Facebook: facebook.com/24heuresdumans

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bee-safe-storage-and-wine-cellar

Information

24h-LeMans.com

