A guide to the PGA Tour's 83rd Wyndham Championship.
About the Wyndham
Dates: Thursday-Sunday (pro-am is Wednesday)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com
A look at the field
How the 2022 field stacks up:
- Defending champion: Kevin Kisner.
- World rankings leaders: No. 13 Will Zalatoris, No. 14 Billy Horschel, No. 21 Sungjae Im, No. 24 Shane Lowry, No. 27 Kevin Kisner, No. 28 Tyrell Hatton, No. 32 Corey Conners, No. 33 Harris English, No. 38 Harold Varner, No. 39 Joohyung "Tom" Kim, No. 40 Adam Scott, No. 42 Aaron Wise, No. 44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, No. 47 Brian Harman.
- FedEx Cup points leaders: No. 9 Will Zalatoris, No. 14 Sungjae Im, No. 18 Billy Horschel, No. 22 J.T. Poston, No. 24 Davis Riley, No. 27 Shane Lowry.
- Other former Greensboro champions: Davis Love, Webb Simpson, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman, Camilo Villegas.
- Former world No. 1s and major championship winners: Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jason Day.
- Also a former world No. 1: Luke Donald.
- Former major winners: Zach Johnson (two), Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett, Jason Dufner.
- Withdrawals: Tommy Fleetwood (death of his mother), Brandt Snedeker (injury).
- Full field: Visit WyndhamChampionship.com to see the complete list of golfers.
What they're saying
- "You keep looking down the list of the names, and you do have guys like Will Zalatoris and Billy Horschel and Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose and Adam Scott, and it goes on and on. When you look at the totality of that, you're like, 'Man, this is pretty strong here.' There's a lot of good names here that people ought to get excited about." – Bobby Powell, Wyndham Championship tournament director.
- “You see him on TV. Or you see him around the locker room, but when you stand right beside him and see him hit a golf ball – it was said about me when I was that age, like, ‘Listen, it's a different sound when Davis hits it.’” – Love, the U.S. Presidents Cup team captain, on Zalatoris, according to PGATour.com.
- "I don't know that you would characterize this as a hometown event for him, but I would like to think that the Wake Forest connection probably had some influence. Maybe Davis, maybe there's some more to that. He's coming, so we're happy about it." – Powell on Zalatoris' decision to play.
- "There's guys like Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Cole Hammer: Some of those guys that are coming to play may not be household names. But there's Trent Phillips, who won our AJGA Windham Invitational four years ago, and now he's coming. And I just promise you if you wait another four years or eight years, he'll be one of those household names that people are talking about when they talk about guys that have that name recognition like a Justin Thomas or a Jordan Spieth." – Powell on the tournament's young entries.
- "We are so thrilled for next week. We talked obviously two years ago with having nobody here and you could hear crickets, and it was kind of sad and depressing but it is what it is during the pandemic. And then last year, we were coming back. We had a lot of our full complement with hospitality and concessions and things for the fans, but not 100 percent. And so now we are here in 2022. And we have everything back and including a few new things and a few new wrinkles. So that is also very gratifying to know that you know that work that we put in those other 51 weeks of the year to get to next week, we have a full show to put on." – Powell on recovering from the pandemic's effects on the PGA Tour and Wyndham Championship.
Also
- Kernersville native Chris Lane will perform, with Ross Coppley, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piedmont Hall in Greensboro to benefit Brenner Children's Hospital and the Cone Health Tim & Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health. Tickets are $40; click here.
- The "Women Own the Room" event that is part of Executive Women's Day at 11 a.m. Tuesday is sold out, but a free livestream will be available. Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health, will be the featured speaker. Click here to register for the livestream.
- The First Tee-Central Carolina youth golf clinic will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandover Resort practice range. Registration is closed.
- The All-Star Kids Clinic, for golfers ages 8-18 with special needs, is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Grandover Resort. The event is hosted by the Tesori Family Foundation, First Tee-Central Carolina and Wyndham Rewards. Click here to register.
