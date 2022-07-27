 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A former world No. 1 to play in PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship next week

British Open Golf

Justin Rose during a practice round at the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

 Peter Morrison, Associated Press

What you need to know about the newest player announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship field:

Justin Rose

2021-22 season

  • No. 51 in world rankings, No. 93 in FedEx Cup points, No. 105 in DP World Tour standings
  • T4 at RBC Canadian Open (60 in final round), T6 at Farmers Insurance Open, T12 at RSM Classic

Notable

  • 2018 FedEx Cup champion
  • Was ranked No. 1 in 2019
  • 10 PGA Tour victories, including 2013 U.S. Open
  • 12 international victories
  • Has played on five European Ryder Cup team five times
  • Won gold medal at 2016 Olympic Games
  • Seventh Greensboro appearance (T10 in 2021)

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

