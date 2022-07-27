A former world No. 1 to play in PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship next week

What you need to know about the newest player announced for the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship field:
Justin Rose
2021-22 season
- No. 51 in world rankings, No. 93 in FedEx Cup points, No. 105 in DP World Tour standings
- T4 at RBC Canadian Open (60 in final round), T6 at Farmers Insurance Open, T12 at RSM Classic
Notable
- 2018 FedEx Cup champion
- Was ranked No. 1 in 2019
- 10 PGA Tour victories, including 2013 U.S. Open
- 12 international victories
- Has played on five European Ryder Cup team five times
- Won gold medal at 2016 Olympic Games
- Seventh Greensboro appearance (T10 in 2021)
Also on the list
Billy Horschel
Harold Varner
Adam Scott
Jason Day
Kevin Kisner
Davis Love
Webb Simpson
Brandt Snedeker
Rafa Cabrera Bello
J.T. Poston
Shane Lowry
Sungjae Im
Tyrell Hatton
Francesco Molinari
Danny Willett
Harris English
Russell Henley
Brian Harman
Brendon Todd
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com