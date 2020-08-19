GREENSBORO — It looks like Elijah Bell is going to get his chance to prove himself to an NFL team.
Finally. At long last.
Bell, the best wide receiver in N.C. A&T’s history, told former Aggies teammate and current KXMD-TV (Bismarch, N.D.) broadcaster Malik Wilson that the Seattle Seahawks have invited him to a Pro-Day style tryout.
Bell and A&T defensive lineman Justin Cates talked about football in a 28-minute conversation on Wilson’s YouTube channel, Malik Wilson TV.
“(Seattle) was the first team to contact my agent after the draft,” Bell said, “telling him they wanted to bring me in for a workout. But the NFL canceled all free agent workouts (because of the pandemic).”
And so Bell, like a lot of free agents, has waited nearly four months since the seven-round NFL Draft ended April 25.
That was a heart-breaking day for Bell, who finished his A&T career with 202 catches for 2,980 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns — all school records that also rank among the top-five in MEAC history.
“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Bell said. “… The last 15 picks in the seventh round, 12 of the teams I had talked to had those last 15 picks. So I’m like, ‘Man, this is it. This is the time.’ Then I see teams start taking long-snappers and I’m like, ‘Yeah, this ain’t good.’ And it ends.
“So the last pick is made, and one of my cousins says, ‘Is is over?’ I’m sick. I’m sick as hell, trying to hold back my tears. But after that, I’m thinking I’m definitely going to get signed. But no calls came.”
The truth is the NFL played it safe in the 2020 draft. Of the 255 players picked, only six played for FCS programs.
Six. An all-time low since NCAA Division I-AA began in 1978.
Bell’s draft chances — along with those of teammates Cates and offensive tackle Marcus Pettiford — were hindered by the cancellations of the HBCU Scouting Combine and A&T’s own Pro Day.
The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Bell has excellent size and strength for the pro game, and he's a tenacious down-field blocker in the run game. The question for NFL scouts is his footspeed, although he ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash during draft training.
Bell, who signed with the EXOS agency, went to California and worked out from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days per week for draft preparations. The workouts focused on fast-twitch movements and quickness — “everything was timed,” Bell said — and his agents sent film to all 32 NFL teams.
“I’m thinking that’s going to help, but it didn’t,” Bell said. “The draft comes, and they were focused only on kids they got to see in person. … People make it off their school name if they go to Ohio State or Alabama.”
The brand new HBCU Combine, sponsored in part by the NFL, was designed to get more players exposure to pro scouts. Bell and Cates were both invited.
“We’re thinking, ‘Damn, this should help us more than any other HBCU players ever.’ We were going to be the first class to get help from the NFL,” Bell said. “And then they wiped out everything. No combine. No pro days. So it goes from us about to have the best chance to show out for ourselves at HBCUs, to not getting a chance at all.”
Until now, nearly four months later.
Bell did have an influential voice in his corner. Former A&T star and fourth-year Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen has used his Twitter account to campaign for A&T’s all-time leading wide receiver.
With his own critical pro workout in Seattle approaching, Bell said he worries most about high school seniors losing a key season. A&T was the only college football program to offer Bell a scholarship coming out of high school in West Virginia.
It was the same story for Cohen, Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Brandon Parker and Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson.
“I think COVID is going to affect high school guys more than us,” Bell said. “You think about everybody from A&T that’s in the NFL right now, they all had just one offer coming out of high school. What if they couldn’t play their senior year?”
