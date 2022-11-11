A&T looks to move closer to Big South football title

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-2 Big South, 2-7 overall)

at N.C. A&T (3-0, 6-3)

What

Big South conference football

When

Noon Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Tickets

Premium reserved, $41; general admission, $31.

TV/Radio

By the numbers

Charleston Southern — Offense, 21.9 ppg, 111.2 ypg rushing, 217.3 ypg passing, 20 turnovers; defense, 34.1 ppg, 162.8 ypg rushing, 294.9 ypg passing, 16 turnovers forced; team, 51.2 ypg in penalties.

N.C. A&T — Offense, 30.9 ppg, 202.3 ypg rushing, 194.7 ypg passing, 12 turnovers; defense, 27.0 ppg, 100.6 ypg rushing, 193.4 ypg passing, 15 turnovers forced; team, 77.6 ypg in penalties.

Players to watch

Charleston Southern — QB Tony Bartalo (59-of-105 passing, 509 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs), QB Deymon Fleming (13-of-28 passing, 50 yards, TD, INT), RB J.D. Moore (84 carries, 525 yards, 6 TDs), T.J. Ruff (82 carries, 264 yards, 2 TDs), WR Seth Anderson (41 catches, 617 yards, 7 TDs), WR Vinson Davis (51 catches, 384 yards, 4 TDs), WR Cayden Jordan (31 catches, 402 yards), DL Anton Williams (7½ TFLs, 5 sacks, INT), LB Garrett Sayegh (88 tackles, 10 TFLs, sack, INT), LB Jerome Rice (42 tackles, 4½ TFLs, 2 sacks), S Hombre Kennedy (54 tackles), K Sam Babbush (7-of-10 FGA, 57 long), P David Gelb (44.8 yards per punt).

N.C. A&T — QB Jalen Fowler (110-of-169 passing, 1,392 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs), RB Bhayshul Tuten (169 carries, 1,149 yards, 11 TDs, 22 catches, 219 yards, 3 TDs), RB Wesley Graves (63 carries, 308 yards, 4 TDs), WR Zach Leslie (29 catches, 502 yards, 4 TDs), WR Sterling Berkhalter (18 catches, 276 yards, 2 TDs), LB Tyquan King (74 tackles, 5 TFLs, INT), LB Jacob Roberts (55 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs), Rover Avarion Cole (31 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs), K Andrew Brown (13-of-17 FGA, 49 long), P Caleb Brickouse (40.3 yards per punt).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Three down, two to go

A&T has stayed on the path to a Big South championship since an 0-3 start in non-conference play, winning all three games in the league. After dominating former MEAC rival Norfolk State last Saturday, it's back to conference play against Charleston Southern.

Regardless of the outcome against the Buccaneers on Saturday at Truist Stadium, the Aggies' trip to Boiling Springs to face Gardner-Webb on Nov. 19 will determine their postseason fate. Even if A&T were to lose to a 2-7 team Saturday at home, the Aggies could still claim the Big South's automatic FCS playoff berth by beating the Runnin' Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb is also 3-0 in the league and travels to Buies Creek on Saturday to face Campbell, which is 2-2 in the Big South with a loss to the Aggies.

Another favorable matchup for A&T

Charleston Southern has struggled offensively and defensively this season, with the Bucs' only wins coming against Big South bottom-feeders Bryant (24-23) and Robert Morris (34-21). As a point of reference, the Aggies beat Bryant 24-13 and dominated Robert Morris 34-13.

Charleston Southern has played multiple quarterbacks while searching for a spark, with neither Tony Bartalo or Deymon Fleming grabbing the job. The Bucs only average 111 yards per game on the ground and have turned over the ball 20 times. They've had more success in the air, but have given up 16 sacks. This is an opportunity for Aggies LB Jacob Roberts to build on the Big South defensive player of the week award he earned against Norfolk State.

Offensively, Charleston Southern has been porous against the run and the pass, giving up an average of more than 450 yards per game. A&T's Jalen Fowler just needs to take care of the football – something he's done very well over during the Aggies' six-game winning streak – and get it into the hands of RB Bhayshul Tuten and WRs Zach Leslie and Sterling Berkhalter.

Another ex-NFL player on the sideline

A&T has already beaten two teams this season coached by former NFL players in Robert Morris (Bernard Clark) and Campbell (Mike Minter). This week it's former Dolphins, Bears and Colts running back Autry Denson, who left Notre Dame in 1999 as the all-time leading rusher for that storied program.

Denson is in his fourth season as head coach at Charleston Southern after starting his college coaching career at Bethune-Cookman in 2011. The Florida native's record with the Buccaneers is 14-21 overall and 11-10 in the Big South.