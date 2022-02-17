A&T loses at Hampton

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 93-82 loss at Hampton on Wednesday night.
Stars
A&T
Justin Whatley: 17 points (4-for-7 3FG).
Tyler Maye: 14 points.
Kyle Duke: 15 points.
Hampton
Marquis Godwin: 27 points (10-for-14 FG, 7-for-10 3FG).
Russell Dean: 24 points (6-for-10 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).
Notable
• The loss is A&T's fourth straight on the road.
• Since a four-game winning streak early in 2022, A&T has lost seven of its last 10 games.
• A&T (6-7) is in third place in the Big South Conference's North Division. Longwood leads with a 10-1 record, and Campbell is second at 7-6. Hampton is in sixth place.
• The Big South Conference tournament will be March 1-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.