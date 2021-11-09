A&T loses women's basketball season opener at Carolina

A report on the A&T women's basketball team's 92-47 loss at North Carolina in a season opener on Tuesday.
Why the Aggies lost
Carolina forced A&T into 36 turnovers and limited the Aggies to 18-for-50 shooting. The Tar Heels placed five scorers in double figures.
Stars
A&T
Jazmin Harris: 16 points (8-for-13 FG, six rebounds).
Carolina
Alyssa Ustby: 15 points.
Carlie Littlefield: 15 points.
Up next
A&T: vs. Western Kentucky at Manhattan, Kan. (Preseason WNIT), 5 p.m. Friday.
Carolina: At Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).
