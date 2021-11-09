 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T loses women's basketball season opener at Carolina
0 Comments

A&T loses women's basketball season opener at Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

A report on the A&T women's basketball team's 92-47 loss at North Carolina in a season opener on Tuesday.

Why the Aggies lost

Carolina forced A&T into 36 turnovers and limited the Aggies to 18-for-50 shooting. The Tar Heels placed five scorers in double figures.

Stars

A&T

Jazmin Harris: 16 points (8-for-13 FG, six rebounds).

Carolina

Alyssa Ustby: 15 points.

Carlie Littlefield: 15 points.

Up next

A&T: vs. Western Kentucky at Manhattan, Kan. (Preseason WNIT), 5 p.m. Friday.

Carolina: At Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News