A&T men's track and field claims third place; national championships for Randolph Ross in 400 and for 4x400 team

Meanwhile, sophomore Cambrea Sturgis will compete Saturday for three national championships – in the 100, 200 and 4x100 – to lead the A&T women on Saturday.

Sturgis' 11.2 in the 100 semifinal Thursday was fourth-fastest, and her 22.55 in the 200 was second-best.

Sturgis and 4x100 teammates Jonah Ross, daughter of the head coach; Kamaya Debose-Epps; and Symone Darius were fourth-fastest (43.17) in the semifinal on Thursday.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

