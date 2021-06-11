A&T men's track and field claims third place; national championships for Randolph Ross in 400 and for 4x400 team

The A&T men's track and field team has reached rarefied air on the sport's most celebrated ground, scoring a third-place finish nationally and, led by Randolph Ross, bringing home two more event national championships.
The Aggies, coached in his ninth year by Duane Ross, finished with 35 points, edging Florida by a half-point and fifth-place Southern Cal by two points at the renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. LSU won with 85 points, and Oregon, coached by former Appalachian State All-America and assistant coach Robert Johnson, was second with 53.
The A&T women's team has entries in four event finals Saturday, the final day of competition in the meet.
The third-place finish is the highest in program history by either the men's or women's program, both of which finished 15th in 2019. The event national championships are the third and fourth NCAA titles in A&T history, to go with Kayla White's win in the NCAA indoor meet's 200 meters in 2019 and the men's 4x400 team's championship at the NCAA indoor meet in March.
🏆 Men's 400m 🏆@NCATAGGIES Randolph Ross posts the No. 3 time (43.85) in collegiate history to take home the hardware!! #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/eay0I5i1aS— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 12, 2021
Ross, son of the head coach and a freshman in the outdoor season, ran a world-leading 43.85 seconds to win the 400 meters. His time was the third-best in collegiate history and second-best at an NCAA championship. Teammate Trevor Stewart was fourth in 44.96 seconds.
American Michael Norman (44.27 seconds) held the previous standard in 2021 for the 400 at 44.27 seconds on May 28 in a meet in Doha, Qatar. Stewart's 44.52 at the East Preliminary had been the fifth-fastest, and Ross had been seventh with a 44.60 in a meet May 8 on Irwin Belk Track in A&T's Truist Stadium.
Less than 80 minutes later, Ross and the 4x400 team, which including Daniel Stokes, Akeem Sirleaf and Stewart, closed the men's competition by running 3:00.92. Ross, running a 43.8 leg, took the handoff from Stokes with the Aggies in sixth place but vaulted them into the lead after just more than 100 meters of his leg. Stewart ran the anchor leg and crossed the finish line with a comfortable cushion of more than a half-second.
The group had run a world-leading 2:59.21 at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla., in late May and had considered 2:57 possible, citing some tired legs credited to the schedule and a handoff that hadn't been clean.
🏆 Men's 4x400m Relay 🏆— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 12, 2021
The final race of the day didn't disappoint!! @NCATAGGIES take home the title to complete the indoor & outdoor sweep!#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/OCcHi8ojQz
Though the time wasn't the team's best of the 2021 season, the Aggies still beat the season-bests of runner-up Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M, which joined the Aggies on the podium, and of the fourth- through seventh-place teams.
The A&T 4x100 team of Sirleaf, Ross, Stokes and Javonte Harding finished team fourth, behind season-bests by LSU, Georgia and Florida State, in 38.60 seconds.
A&T's Javonte Harding was ninth among nine runners in the 200 meters.
The top eight finishers in all event finals earned first-team All-America.
Also in the men's meet, Greensboro's Ian Shanklin of N.C. State ran a personal-best 13 minutes and 23.48 seconds in the 5,000 meters and finished ninth, earning second-team All-America honors. Shanklin is a Page High School graduate.
Meanwhile, sophomore Cambrea Sturgis will compete Saturday for three national championships – in the 100, 200 and 4x100 – to lead the A&T women on Saturday.
Kenady Wilson reached the high jump final, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT.
Sturgis' 11.2 in the 100 semifinal Thursday was fourth-fastest, and her 22.55 in the 200 was second-best.
Sturgis and 4x100 teammates Jonah Ross, daughter of the head coach; Kamaya Debose-Epps; and Symone Darius were fourth-fastest (43.17) in the semifinal on Thursday.
