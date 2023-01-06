A&T names former All -Pro linebacker Vincent Brown as head coach

Vincent Brown, a former All-Pro linebacker with the New England Patriots who served as an associate head coach at William & Mary, has been named head coach at North Carolina A&T, the school's athletics director announced on Friday.

Brown, who becomes the 22nd head coach in A&T history, succeeds Sam Washington, who parted with the program last month. Brown will be formally introduced at an on-campus news conference on Monday.

"When going down the list of things we were looking for in a head coach as North Carolina A&T football enters the Colonial Athletic Association, Vincent Brown checked all the boxes," Athletics Director Earl M. Hilton III said in a news release. "He will be an excellent fit for our university, our athletics department and the young men he leads."

The hiring of Brown continues a trend of HBCUs hiring coaches with connections to the NFL. Deion Sanders was the most significant of the hires as he lifted Jackson State to national prominence before leaving for Colorado in December.

According to a story last month posted on NCAA.com, there were 10 current HBCU coaches who played professionally before turning to coaching. Grambling State coach Hue Jackson didn't play in the NFL, but was a head coach in the league for four seasons. Until he was dismissed, Washington was a part of the list, having been a defensive back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown, an Atlanta native, guided a William & Mary defense which led the nation in fumble recoveries with 15, and ranked sixth nationally in turnovers with 25. Also, William & Mary had the sixth-best third-down defense in the country, allowing opponents to convert just 31.5 percent of their third-down opportunities. The Tribe's defense topped the CAA in third-down defense, fumbles recovered, red zone defense and turnovers.

In the news release, Brown stated his intentions for A&T football.

"Our goal as a football program is to be excellent and operate within the core values of the university. We want to excel in the classroom, community and on the field, consistently competing for championships," Brown said. "The program will be run with passion, purpose and integrity so the faculty, staff, students and alumni can shout Aggie Pride and know that we will represent them well."

Brown was a second-round draft pick in 1988 and earned NFL All-Pro honors from 1991 through 1993 before he retired from the Patriots in 1995.

In his college career at Mississippi Valley State, Brown earned Kodak All-America honors as a senior in 1987. He was a second-team Associated Press All-American as a junior as well as a three-time all-SWAC selection. Brown set a school record for career tackles with 570.

Brown has spent the past four seasons as William & Mary's associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. This season, the Tribe went 11-2, including a 7-1 record in the CAA which earned a share of the regular-season title. The team advanced as far as the NCAA FCS quarterfinals.

Under Brown's leadership, William & Mary sophomore linebacker John Pius was named CAA defensive player of the year. In addition, defensive back Jalen Jones earned the defensive rookie of the year award, and three of his teammates made the CAA's first-team all-conference defense. Three other players, including Jones, were named second-team all-conference.

Brown has coached previously at Howard, Connecticut, the University of Virginia (2010-13) and the University of Richmond (2008-09). In addition, he served as a graduate assistant at U.Va. after working four years as the Dallas Cowboys inside linebackers coach in 2006.

The Aggies shook off an 0-3 start to finish 7-4, reaching a de facto championship game of the Big South Conference, where it lost to Gardner-Webb on the road. Bhayshul Tuten, who ran for 1,363 yards and compiled 1,703 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, entered the trandfer portal and was reported to have committed to Boston College.

Aggie linebacker Jacob Roberts followed Tuten into the transfer portal and moved 30 miles west to join the Wake Forest program. Roberts led the Aggies this season with 74 tackles.