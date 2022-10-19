 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T picked to finish 11th in CAA men's basketball

N.C. A&T vs vs Hampton (copy) (copy)

Junior forward Marcus Watson, an honorable-mention selection, was N.C. A&T's only player on the Colonial Athletic Association coaches' projected all-conference team.

Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball coaches picked N.C. A&T to finish 11th in their preseason poll announced Wednesday.

Towson was the near-unanimous choice to win the CAA, which the Aggies joined this year for all sports but football, while 2022 CAA Player of the Year Aaron Estrada of Hofstra was projected by league's coaches to win that honor again in 2023. UNC-Wilmington was picked to finish fifth and Elon finished 12th in the voting.

Towson claimed three of the five spots on the projected All-CAA first team, with Cam Holden, Charles Thompson and Nicolas Timberlake selected by the coaches. The Tigers' trio and Estrada are joined on the projected first team by Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr.

Junior forward Marcus Watson was the lone selection for A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert's squad, receiving honorable mention. Watson averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season as the Aggies went 12-20 overall and 6-10 in the Big South Conference.

CAA PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team                  Points

1. Towson (12)            144

2. Hofstra                   122

3. Delaware                121

4. Charleston (1)         119

5. UNC-Wilmington      101

6. Northeastern            84

7. Drexel                     82

8. William & Mary         52

9. Stony Brook             50

10. Monmouth              49

11. N.C. A&T               35

12. Elon                       30

13. Hampton                25

PROJECTED ALL-CONFERENCE

First team: Aaron Estrada, G, Hofstra; Cam Holden, G, Towson; Jameer Nelson Jr., G, Delaware; Charles Thompson, F, Towson; Nicolas Timberlake, G, Towson.

Player of the Year: Estrada, Hofstra

Second team: Jyáre Davis, F, Delaware; Shykeim Phillips, G, UNC-Wilmington; Reyne Smith, G, Charleston; Jahmyl Telfort, G, Northeastern; Amari Williams, F, Drexel.

Honorable mention: Ben Burnham, F, Charleston; Aaron Clarke, G, Stony Brook; Deuce Dean, G, Hampton; Chris Doherty, F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, G, Hofstra; Marcus Watson, F, N.C. A&T; Ben Wight, F, William & Mary

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

