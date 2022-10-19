A&T picked to finish 11th in CAA men's basketball

Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball coaches picked N.C. A&T to finish 11th in their preseason poll announced Wednesday.

Towson was the near-unanimous choice to win the CAA, which the Aggies joined this year for all sports but football, while 2022 CAA Player of the Year Aaron Estrada of Hofstra was projected by league's coaches to win that honor again in 2023. UNC-Wilmington was picked to finish fifth and Elon finished 12th in the voting.

Towson claimed three of the five spots on the projected All-CAA first team, with Cam Holden, Charles Thompson and Nicolas Timberlake selected by the coaches. The Tigers' trio and Estrada are joined on the projected first team by Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr.

Junior forward Marcus Watson was the lone selection for A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert's squad, receiving honorable mention. Watson averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season as the Aggies went 12-20 overall and 6-10 in the Big South Conference.

CAA PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team Points

1. Towson (12) 144

2. Hofstra 122

3. Delaware 121

4. Charleston (1) 119

5. UNC-Wilmington 101

6. Northeastern 84

7. Drexel 82

8. William & Mary 52

9. Stony Brook 50

10. Monmouth 49

11. N.C. A&T 35

12. Elon 30

13. Hampton 25

PROJECTED ALL-CONFERENCE

First team: Aaron Estrada, G, Hofstra; Cam Holden, G, Towson; Jameer Nelson Jr., G, Delaware; Charles Thompson, F, Towson; Nicolas Timberlake, G, Towson.

Player of the Year: Estrada, Hofstra

Second team: Jyáre Davis, F, Delaware; Shykeim Phillips, G, UNC-Wilmington; Reyne Smith, G, Charleston; Jahmyl Telfort, G, Northeastern; Amari Williams, F, Drexel.

Honorable mention: Ben Burnham, F, Charleston; Aaron Clarke, G, Stony Brook; Deuce Dean, G, Hampton; Chris Doherty, F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, G, Hofstra; Marcus Watson, F, N.C. A&T; Ben Wight, F, William & Mary