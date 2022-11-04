A&T takes break from Big South football with Norfolk State

NORFOLK STATE (1-7) at N.C. A&T (5-3)

What

Non-conference football

When

Noon Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Tickets

Premium reserved, $41; general admission, $31.

TV/Radio

By the numbers

Norfolk State — Offense, 13.6 ppg, 117.3 ypg rushing, 168.6 ypg passing, 12 turnovers; defense, 38.6 ppg, 227.4 ypg rushing, 209.9 ypg passing, 7 turnovers forced; team, 49.3 ypg in penalties.

N.C. A&T — Offense, 28.6 ppg, 209.8 ypg rushing, 187.3 ypg passing, 11 turnovers; defense, 27.4 ppg, 99.1 ypg rushing, 198.1 ypg passing, 11 turnovers forced; team, 72.9 ypg in penalties.

Players to watch

Norfolk State — QB Otto Kuhns (79-of-143 passing, 983 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs), QB Jaylan Adams (32-of-59, 366 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs), RB Jordin Lennon (55 carries, 254 yards, 3 TDs), WR Da'Quan Felton (21 catches, 323 yards, 3 TDs), WR Tremayne Talbert (26 catches, 297 yards), DL Amadeu Vital (24 tackles, 3½ TFLs, sack), LB Tyler Long (75 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks, INT), DB Joseph White (33 tackles, 2½ TFLs, 2 INTs).

N.C. A&T — QB Jalen Fowler (88-of-136 passing, 1,138 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs), RB Bhayshul Tuten (150 carries, 1,032 yards, 8 TDs, 20 catches, 213 yards, 2 TDs), WR Zach Leslie (21 catches, 382 yards, 4 TDs), WR Sterling Berkhalter (15 catches, 238 yards, 2 TDs), LB Tyquan King (70 tackles, 5 TFLs, INT), LB Jacob Roberts (43 tackles, 3 TFLs, INT), Rover Avarion Cole (29 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs), K Andrew Brown (13-of-16 FGA, 49 long), P Caleb Brickouse (41.4 yards per punt).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

MEAC rivalry renewed

A&T hasn't played former MEAC rival Norfolk State since 2019, when the Aggies won 58-19 in Norfolk, Va., but they'll be playing four times in six years under a contract announced in May 2021.

The Spartans have struggled this season, with their only win coming Oct. 8 at Morgan State, 24-21. Their only common opponents with A&T are N.C. Central and S.C. State, which will be Norfolk State's final two games.

Next year's Aggies-Spartans game is Sept. 30 at Dick Price Stadium in Norfolk. They will meet again Sept. 19, 2026, in Greensboro and Sept. 18, 2027, in Norfolk.

This is a great matchup for A&T

A non-conference game with a 1-7 team is a nice break from the Big South schedule for the Aggies, who finish the regular season at home against conference foe Charleston Southern (Nov. 12) and at Gardner-Webb (Nov. 19) in what could be the conference championship game.

Norfolk State has struggled to stop the run, so expect a steady dose of Bhayshul Tuten. The sophomore running back was named the FedEx Ground Stats Perform national offensive player of the week, the Big South offensive player of the week and Boxtorow Radio's HBCU offensive player of the week after rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-38 comeback win over Campbell at the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

The Spartans haven't moved the ball effectively this season and face an Aggies defense that has been stout for most of the year and got stops when they were needed most in the win over Campbell. Norfolk State's top runner, Jordin Lennon, did have his best performance (114 yards, TD) in the Spartans' most recent game, but they're still averaging less than 100 yards per game as a team on the ground. The passing game has been an adventure, with Otto Kuhns and Jaylan Adams both taking snaps, but neither doing enough to claim the starting job.

After this, it's on

A&T set the stage for a big finish to its season with its comeback GHOE win over Campbell. The regular season concludes with Big South games against Charleston Southern and conference co-leader Gardner-Webb. Win those two games and the Aggies will be Big South champions.

The days of winning the MEAC and playing in the Celebration Bowl are over, but the Big South has an automatic qualifier to the NCAA's FCS playoffs, as does the Colonial Athletic Association, where A&T will begin playing in 2023. The Aggies last played in the playoffs when they lost at Richmond, 39-10, in 2016 as the MEAC runners-up.