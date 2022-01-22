A&T, UNCG, Greensboro Swarm all at home on Saturday

A look at basketball games involving area and ACC teams this weekend:

Campbell at N.C. A&T

The Aggies (9-10 overall, 4-1 Big South), with five wins in their past six starts, are just one loss behind Longwood in the North Division and will welcome Campbell (9-7, 2-3), which lost to Longwood on Wednesday night. Tipoff is 5 p.m. (ESPN+) in the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.

Samford at UNCG

The Spartans (10-8 overall, 2-4 Southern) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5) visit. Tipoff is 5 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Greensboro Coliseum. Information: UNCGSpartans.com.

Delaware at Greensboro Swarm

The NBA G League’s Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers team to the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Swarm beat Capital City (Wizards) 108-94 Monday in their most recent game. Tipoff is 7 p.m. (WMYV, NBAGLeague.com), and tickets, starting at $10, are available at Ticketmaster.com. Information: GSOSwarm.com.

Syracuse at Duke