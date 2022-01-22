A&T, UNCG, Greensboro Swarm all at home on Saturday

A look at basketball games involving area and ACC teams this weekend:
Campbell at N.C. A&T
The Aggies (9-10 overall, 4-1 Big South), with five wins in their past six starts, are just one loss behind Longwood in the North Division and will welcome Campbell (9-7, 2-3), which lost to Longwood on Wednesday night. Tipoff is 5 p.m. (ESPN+) in the Corbett Sports Center. Information: NCATAggies.com.
Samford at UNCG
The Spartans (10-8 overall, 2-4 Southern) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5) visit. Tipoff is 5 p.m. (ESPN+) at the Greensboro Coliseum. Information: UNCGSpartans.com.
Delaware at Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League’s Charlotte Hornets will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers team to the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The Swarm beat Capital City (Wizards) 108-94 Monday in their most recent game. Tipoff is 7 p.m. (WMYV, NBAGLeague.com), and tickets, starting at $10, are available at Ticketmaster.com. Information: GSOSwarm.com.
Syracuse at Duke
The sixth-ranked Blue Devils (14-3 overall, 4-2 ACC), coming off an overtime defeat at Florida State, are a loss behind league leader Miami as they try to give retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski a first-place regular-season finish for the first time since 2010. ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi projects Duke as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is at noon (ESPN).
North Carolina at Wake Forest
Who would’ve thought in November that the Tar Heels (No. 43 NCAA NET) could use a victory over the Demon Deacons (No. 44) to boost NCAA Tournament hopes? Players’ lack of effort continues to fluster new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis, most recently in a 28-point shellacking at Miami. For now, both teams are in Lunardi’s latest bracket (Carolina a No. 9 seed, Wake a No. 10). Tipoff at Joel Coliseum is 8 p.m. (ACC).
Elsewhere
Men
Elon at Delaware, 1 (FloHoops.com)
Shenandoah at Guilford, 2
Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State, 3
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, 3 (ESPN+)
Virginia at N.C. State, 4 (ACC)
High Point at Hampton, 4 (ESPN+)
Greensboro at N.C. Wesleyan, 4
Women
Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State, 1
Winthrop at A&T, 1 (ESPN+)
La.-Monroe at Appalachian State, 2 (ESPN+)