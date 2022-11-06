A&T, UNCG men's basketball open with exhibitions

JOHNSON & WALES (1-0) at UNCG (17-15 in 2021-22)
5 p.m. Monday
At Fleming Gym
Streaming: ESPN+
Tickets: $15
EDWARD WATERS (16-14 in 2021-22) at N.C. A&T (12-20)
7 p.m. Monday
At Corbett Center
Streaming: FloSports.TV
Tickets: $10
