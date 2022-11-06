 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T, UNCG men's basketball open with exhibitions

uncg A&T logo web 021221

JOHNSON & WALES (1-0) at UNCG (17-15 in 2021-22)

5 p.m. Monday

At Fleming Gym

Streaming: ESPN+

Tickets: $15

EDWARD WATERS (16-14 in 2021-22) at N.C. A&T (12-20)

7 p.m. Monday

At Corbett Center

Streaming: FloSports.TV

Tickets: $10

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

