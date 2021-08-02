A&T, UNCG will play each other in 2021-22 men's basketball season opener

The A&T and UNCG men's basketball teams will play each other in their 2021-22 season opener on Nov. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

A&T went 11-10 last season and had been favored to win in its final Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament appearance before being booted because of COVID-19 issues.

UNCG went 21-9 last season but lost Coach Wes Miller to Cincinnati, replaced by Radford's Mike Jones, and Southern Conference player of the year Isaiah Miller to the NBA.

The non-conference schedule for Coach Will Jones' Aggies program, in its first season as a member of the Big South Conference, includes games at Wake Forest, Stanford and East Carolina and two games in the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Aggies also will play former MEAC rival Howard in the Hoops Dream Classic, sponsored by actor Michael B. Jordan, in Newark, N.J. N.C. Central is expected to play Hampton in the other game of the doubleheader.

A&T's only non-conference games at its Corbett Sports Center will be against Greensboro, a member of NCAA Division III, and against non-NCAA programs Carver and Mid-Atlantic Christian.

The schedule:

Nov. 9: At UNCG