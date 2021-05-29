A&T track and field team to send large contingent to NCAA championships

Make room on that plane to Eugene, Ore. The A&T track and field team is going to occupy quite a few seats on its way to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The men's team finished Friday night with nine athletes qualified in 10 events, turning in another stunning 4x400 relay performance at the NCAA East Preliminary. Then the women's team took the stage on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla., completing an impressive weekend not only for Coach Duane Ross' program but his own family, with son Randolph and daughter Jonah both qualifying.
A&T's Cambrea Sturgis, after helping the women's 4x100 relay team qualify, won the 100 meters in 10.92 seconds, an NCAA-best this season, just ahead of a 10.98 from High Point's Tamara Clark, running for Alabama. The two speedsters with Guilford County ties flipped positions in the 200.
With one A&T entry remaining on Saturday night, the 4x400 team, the Aggies women are assured of eight athletes competing in five entries at the national championships. Click here to follow women's results.
"We have been blessed!" athletics director Eari Hilton wrote in an email.
For all of the outstanding performances, it's the men's 4x400 team that has attracted the most national attention, and they did it again Friday night. In the final event, the Aggies' quartet of Daniel Stokes, Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross and Akeem Sirleaf completed the 4x400 in two minutes and 59.21 seconds, beating LSU by almost three seconds after Stewart's 43.70-second anchor leg. A&T, which had won the NCAA indoor championship, posted the fastest time in the world, at 3:00.23, in March.
The performance is notable for several reasons:
• Fastest time in the world in 2021.
• Equaled a South African team from the 2011 world championships that is No. 19 in track and field history, according to WorldAthletics.org.
• Third-fastest in NCAA history (record, 2:59.00, LSU).
• Record for an NCAA East or West preliminary.
Earlier Friday, A&T's 4x100 team of Ross, Sirleaf, Javonte Harding and Stokes turned in the fastest qualifying time of 38.54 seconds, the best time in NCAA preliminary history and second-fastest this season behind Houston's 38.49.
Ross and Harding, both freshmen, are qualified for three events in Eugene.
"I'm extremely proud of these young men," Duane Ross said of his team, according to NCATAggies.com. "This was a tough week of competition, and they handled it like champions. Both relays were exciting. Akeem Sirleaf ran on both and did an excellent job of leading the teams."
On the women's side, Sturgis and Kamaya Debose-Epps are also qualified in three events.
A&T's Kenady Wilson qualified for Eugene in the high jump at 1.77 meters (5 feet, 9¾ inches). The 4x100 team ran a season-best 42.92, the night's second-best behind LSU, to earn a place in the national meet. A&T hurdlers, in the 100, finished second, third and sixth, led by TeJyrica Robinson's 12.83. And Sturgis, in the 200, will be joined in the Eugene field by Debose-Epps and Jonah Ross.
A list of the athletes from colleges in Guilford and Forsyth counties and natives who have qualified for the NCAA championships with times or distances, through Friday's events.
Men
4x100: A&T (Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf, Javonte Harding, Daniel Stokes), 38.49.
4x400: A&T (Daniel Stokes, Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Akeem Sirleaf), 2:59.21.
100: Javonte Harding, A&T, 10.08.
200: Javonte Harding, A&T, 20.33.
400: Trevor Stewart, A&T, 44.59; Randolph Ross, A&T, 44.86.
110 hurdles: Cory Poole, A&T, 13.64.
400 hurdles: Akeem Lindo, A&T, 50.40.
800: Abbas Abbkar, A&T, 1:48.22.
5,000: Zach Facioni, Wake Forest, 13:45.54; Ian Shanklin (Greensboro), N.C. State, 13:48.77.
Long jump: Brandon Hicklin, A&T, 7.61 meters.
Women
High jump: Kenady Wilson, A&T, 1.77 meters.
4x100: A&T (Cambrea Sturgis, Delecia McDuffie, Kamaya Debose-Epps, Jonah Ross), 42.92 ; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama and teammates, 42.97.
100 hurdles: TeJyrica Robinson, A&T, 12.83; Madeleine Akobundu, A&T, 12.84; Paula Salmon, A&T, 12.89.
100: Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 10.92; Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 10.98; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 11.31.
200: Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 22.13; Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 22.26; Jonah Ross, A&T, 22.87; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 22.91.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
