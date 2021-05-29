A&T track and field team to send large contingent to NCAA championships

Women

100 hurdles: TeJyrica Robinson, A&T, 12.83; Madeleine Akobundu, A&T, 12.84; Paula Salmon, A&T, 12.89.

200: Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama, 22.13; Cambrea Sturgis, A&T, 22.26; Jonah Ross, A&T, 22.87; Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T, 22.91.

