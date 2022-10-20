A&T women's basketball picked to finish ninth in CAA

Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball coaches picked N.C. A&T to finish ninth in their preseason poll announced Thursday. Center Jazmin Harris, a graduate student from Eastern Guilford, was the lone projected all-conference selection for the Aggies with a spot on the second team. Harris averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season as the Aggies went 14-15 overall and 11-7 in their only season as a Big South Conference member.

WHAT THEY SAID

A&T coach Tarrell Robinson

On moving from the Big South to the CAA: “The basketball is not the challenge. ... The biggest thing that happens now is the planning and the travel and making sure that these young women are able to be in class. It's just the logistics of transitioning to a conference that goes from South Carolina all the way up to Boston.”

On being picked to finish ninth: “We plan on staking our claim in this conference, in this league. We don't want to be in ninth place, but as of right now that's what my coaching peers think. We're going to use that as a poster board for motivation.”

On the Aggies' culture and style of play: "We grind it out. We're about playing tremendous defense and having great attention to detail. We really try to scout our opponents well and try to prepare these young women for success. Offensively, we want to share the ball and play the game the right way ... being selfless."

A&T center Jazmin Harris

On moving from the Big South to the CAA: “I've been in two other conferences. I don't think it's much of a difference, just playing different teams.”

On her role as a leader during her graduate student year: "I'm speaking up more, being engaged with my teammates and just leading by example, on and off the court."

CAA PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team Points

1. Drexel (10) 142

2. Charleston (1) 125

3. Stony Brook 108

4. Elon 103

5. Towson (2) 99

6. Delaware 92

7. William & Mary 81

8. Northeastern 70

9. N.C. A&T 58

T10. Hampton 43

T10. Monmouth 43

12. UNC-Wilmington 28

13. Hofstra 22

PROJECTED ALL-CONFERENCE

First team: Jenna Annecchiarico, G, Sr., Charleston; Riley Casey, G, Gr., William & Mary; Anissa Rivera, G/F, Sr., Towson; Sydney Wagner, G, Gr., William & Mary; Keishana Washington, G, Gr., Drexel

Second team: Jazmin Harris, C, Gr., N.C. A&T; Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, G, R-Jr., Towson; Evonna McGill, C, Gr., Elon; Nylah Young, F, Jr., Hampton; Annie Warren, G, Gr., Stony Brook.

Honorable mention: Gigi Gonzalez, G, Stony Brook; Carrie Gross, G, UNC-Wilmington; Anika McGarity, G/F) Charleston; Gemima Motema, G, Northeastern; Rosi Nicholson, G, Hofstra.

Player of the year: Keishana Washington, Drexel.