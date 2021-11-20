A&T wraps up first Big South season with lessons learned

A lot of those seniors who said goodbye to A&T played in three Celebration Bowl victories.

But that was then, and this is now. And now the Aggies are playing in a much better league than the MEAC, and doing so after a year of inactivity wrought by a pandemic.

“This league is very competitive. The difference between the top and bottom of the Big South is very thin,” Washington said. “This team (Gardner-Webb) was in last place, but they had (first-place) Kennesaw State beat before it slipped away on them. The parity is unbelievable, better parity than any conference I’ve ever been in.

“It’s more of a quarterbacks’ league. Especially compared to the MEAC, quarterback play would be the largest difference.”

Look no farther than Gardner-Webb (4-7, 2-5), a sub-.500 team whose junior quarterback, Fisher, finished the season with 2,335 passing yards, 18 TDs and just five interceptions.

A&T used three quarterbacks Saturday afternoon. Jalen Fowler, Kingsley Ifedi and Zach Yeager combined to complete 11 of 21 passes for 95 yards and an interception.