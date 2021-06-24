A&T's Cambrea Sturgis, High Point's Tamara Clark advance in 200; Paul Chelimo, Ian Shanklin, Craig Engels move ahead at U.S. Olympic track and field trials

An update on athletes with Triad ties, with all five Thursday entries advancing, at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Cambrea Sturgis
What happened
A&T sophomore Cambrea Sturgis, the NCAA champion at 100 and 200 meters, advanced to the semifinals of the 200 meters.
The top two runners in each of five heats plus the next six fastest sprinters moved on.
Sturgis' time
22.37 seconds, fastest in first heat and fourth-fastest overall (fastest, Gabby Thomas, 21.98)
What's next?
Semifinals, 7:25 p.m. EDT Friday (NBC Sports, Peacock). The top three in the semifinal heats and the next two fastest runners will advance to the final Saturday.
What she's saying
"Knowing I've got two more rounds, I just had to execute and get tall coming out of the curve to make it to finals." – Sturgis on her first-round strategy.
"My self-confidence changed because after winning, being a two-time national champion, I had more confidence knowing where I stand, and while I was doing Olympic Trials I got a good place in the 100, which gave me confidence going to the 200." – Sturgis on her NCAA and Olympic trials competition in Oregon.
"It was very motivating, especially knowing the 400 is a tough race. It makes me wanna go even harder." – on Aggies teammate Randolph Ross qualifing for the Olympic team.
Tamara Clark
What happened
Tamara Clark, a High Point Central graduate who runs collegiately at Alabama, advanced to the semifinals of the 200 meters.
The top two runners in each of five heats plus the next six fastest sprinters moved on.
Clark's time
22.44 seconds, fastest in fifth heat and sixth-fastest overall (fastest, Gabby Thomas, 21.98)
What's next?
Semifinals, 7:25 p.m. EDT Friday (NBC Sports, Peacock). The top three in the semifinal heats and the next two fastest runners will advance to the final Saturday.
What she's saying
"My coaches told me to just get out and hold on until the end because everybody wanted it. I wasn’t thinking about anybody else racing. I was just thinking about my race. I thought I could have gotten out better, but I advanced so that’s all that matters." – Clark on her first-round strategy.
"'Lucifer.' I’ve watched it since June 6, so I’ve been watching it all day." – Clark on watching Netflix and avoiding social media.
Paul Chelimo
What happened
The former UNCG All-America and 2016 Olympic silver medalist eased into the 5,000 meters final.
The top five finishers in two heats plus the next six fastest runners advanced to the final.
Chelimo's time
13:36.66, fastest in the second of two heats and fastest overall
What's next?
Final, 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. The event was moved to a morning start time in Eugene with the temperature forecast to hit 112 degrees in the afternoon.
What he's saying
"The goal today was to just qualify. Now the big goal is to just go and get some rest for the finals. ... Get a lot of ice baths and massage and pretty much focus on the finals. I have a team to make. It should be fun." – Chelimo on his strategy.
"The more hot it is, is better for me. Tokyo is going to be really hot. Any temperature, I am going to take it. I know it is going to be hot and it is going to be fast. ... It is what I grew up with (Chebiemit, Kenya). I have been training in hot conditions. I am really fit and prepared for it. It is my weapon." – Chelimo on the weather.
Ian Shanklin
What happened
The Page High School graduate, who runs for N.C. State, runs his first U.S. Olympic trials race in the 5,000 meters and qualifies for the final.
Shanklin's time
13:42.99, 10th fastest of 11 in his heat but 10th-fastest overall
What's next?
Final, 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. The event was moved to a morning start time in Eugene with the temperature forecast to hit 112 degrees in the afternoon.
Craig Engels
What happened
Winston-Salem native Craig Engels, a Reagan High School graduate, advanced to the semifinals of the 1,500 meters.
The top six runners in each of three heats plus the next six fastest runners from the first round moved on. The best 1,500 runners were trying to advance on position, so times in the heat races are slower than can be expected in the final.
Engels' time
3:40.03, third place in second heat, ninth-fastest overall (fastest, Sam Prakel, 3:39.02)
What's next?
Semifinals, 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday (NBC Sports, Peacock). The top five in each semifinal heat and next two fastest runners will race in the final Sunday.
What they're saying
