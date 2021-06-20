A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart are headed for Tokyo Olympics

The first round of the 400 meters at Tokyo will be on Aug. 1, with semifinals Aug. 2 and the final Aug. 5. Olympic competition will begin July 21, and opening ceremonies will be July 23.

Ross and A&T's 4x400 relay team won national championships in the NCAA indoor meet in March and in the outdoor championships in Eugene this month.

A&T's men's and women's track and field teams each finished fourth at the national championships in Eugene. Besides Ross' and the relay team's national titles, A&T's Cambrea Sturgis doubled as the national champion in the 100- and 200-meter events.

Sturgis, who reached the final of the 100 meters at the Olympic trials, will compete this week for a berth on the U.S. Olympic team at 200 meters.

A&T's TeJyrica Robinson raced in the final of the 100 hurdles on Sunday night.

