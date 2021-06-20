A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart are headed for Tokyo Olympics

A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart are going to the Tokyo Olympics.
Ross, who completed his first outdoor track and field season for the Aggies with a national championship in the event just nine days ago at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., finished third in the 400 meters on the same track at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials to earn a berth in the Games that were postponed from 2020.
Ross, 20, whose NCAA championship time of 43.85 seconds on June 11 leads the world in 2021, finished in 44.74 seconds Sunday night and edged his teammate, Trevor Stewart (44.90) for the final spot. Stewart will be part of the 4x400 relay pool.
"My dad has been getting me ready for this moment, training all year for it," Ross said of his father, A&T track and field coach Duane Ross, in an interview with NBC Sports' Lewis Johnson.
"That's a big accomplishment for that young man," NBC Sports' Ato Boldon said of Ross.
Michael Norman, who turned pro in 2018, won the 400 in 44.07 seconds. Michael Cherry, a member of a silver-medal-winning 4x400 team in 2017 and gold medal team in 2019 at world championships, claimed the second spot in 44.35 seconds.
Michael Norman does it!! 👑 @Mike_Norman22 wins the men’s 400m just ahead of @MCJR__ (44.35) and @jun1or_77 of @NCATAGGIES (44.74). #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/yIXhO9ZZWw— USATF (@usatf) June 21, 2021
Two other A&T teammates of Ross will represent other nations at the Olympic Games. Akeem Sirleaf will compete for Liberia, and Daniel Stokes will run for Mexico.
The first round of the 400 meters at Tokyo will be on Aug. 1, with semifinals Aug. 2 and the final Aug. 5. Olympic competition will begin July 21, and opening ceremonies will be July 23.
Ross and A&T's 4x400 relay team won national championships in the NCAA indoor meet in March and in the outdoor championships in Eugene this month.
A&T's men's and women's track and field teams each finished fourth at the national championships in Eugene. Besides Ross' and the relay team's national titles, A&T's Cambrea Sturgis doubled as the national champion in the 100- and 200-meter events.
Sturgis, who reached the final of the 100 meters at the Olympic trials, will compete this week for a berth on the U.S. Olympic team at 200 meters.
A&T's TeJyrica Robinson raced in the final of the 100 hurdles on Sunday night.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.