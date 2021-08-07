A&T's Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross to bring home Olympic gold medals

An Olympic bronze medal for Stewart in the Olympics’ first mixed 4x400 relay, on July 31. Stewart, who completed his eligibility this spring, earned his degree in psychology.

Third place in the 400 meters for Ross at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 20 in Eugene, Ore., guaranteeing him a spot on the U.S. track and field team.

Fourth place in the 400 at the Olympic trials for Stewart, earning him a berth in the U.S. relay pool.

NCAA national championships in the 100 and 200 meters for Cambrea Sturgis, the titles won within an hour of each other on June 12 in Eugene, Ore.

An NCAA championship in the 400 meters for Ross on June 11. Although Ross wasn’t able to advance past the first round in Tokyo, the 20-year-old’s time in Eugene of 43.85 seconds still ranks as the world’s best in 2021.

An NCAA championship in the 4x400 relay for the team of Stewart, Ross, Akeem Sirleaf and Daniel Stokes on June 11. Sirleaf, by the way, competed for Liberia at the Tokyo Games, and Stokes ran for Mexico, giving A&T four Olympians in Tokyo.

A third-place team finish, a best for a historically black college or university, at the NCAA championships for the A&T men.