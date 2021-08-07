A&T's Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross to bring home Olympic gold medals

Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross have put the gold in Blue and Gold.
The two A&T sprinters, though they weren’t on the track for the 4x400 relay final at the Tokyo Olympics today, will bring home gold medals after helping propel the team out of Friday’s first round.
The U.S. men – Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin – sprinted to the victory in the final in two minutes and 55.70 seconds.
The Olympic gold medals are the first in university history, coming behind the bronze won by Stewart on July 31 that was A&T’s first medal. And they are a crowning achievement for ninth-year coach Duane Ross’ track and field program, whose accomplishments in the last two months alone have been as extraordinary as any other in A&T’s athletics history.
“Success is, for all of our coaches, defined as graduating student-athletes and winning championships,” athletics director Earl Hilton said in early June.
Perhaps he can add “and winning Olympic medals.”
A summary of these last 60 days for – and we mean this with all due respect to the famous marching band – the Blue and Gold Sprinting Machine:
Olympic gold medals in the 4x400 for Stewart and Randolph Ross, the son of the head coach, on Saturday.
An Olympic bronze medal for Stewart in the Olympics’ first mixed 4x400 relay, on July 31. Stewart, who completed his eligibility this spring, earned his degree in psychology.
Third place in the 400 meters for Ross at the U.S. Olympic trials on June 20 in Eugene, Ore., guaranteeing him a spot on the U.S. track and field team.
Fourth place in the 400 at the Olympic trials for Stewart, earning him a berth in the U.S. relay pool.
NCAA national championships in the 100 and 200 meters for Cambrea Sturgis, the titles won within an hour of each other on June 12 in Eugene, Ore.
An NCAA championship in the 400 meters for Ross on June 11. Although Ross wasn’t able to advance past the first round in Tokyo, the 20-year-old’s time in Eugene of 43.85 seconds still ranks as the world’s best in 2021.
An NCAA championship in the 4x400 relay for the team of Stewart, Ross, Akeem Sirleaf and Daniel Stokes on June 11. Sirleaf, by the way, competed for Liberia at the Tokyo Games, and Stokes ran for Mexico, giving A&T four Olympians in Tokyo.
A third-place team finish, a best for a historically black college or university, at the NCAA championships for the A&T men.
A fourth-place team finish, also an HBCU best, at the NCAA championships for the A&T women.
“Coach Ross has the ability to look at a student or an athlete and see the potential, the untapped, undeveloped potential, that exists there,” A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said recently. “And he has made a career out of taking those student-athletes and refining, honing, shaping them into elite – and at this point, we’re talking about – world-class athletes.”
For Ross and all of his athletes, both the returnees and the incoming freshmen, the focus will return to the college ranks. A&T is now a member of the Big South Conference, having left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference behind on July 1. And when the indoor season begins in winter, to be followed by another outdoor season, the Aggies won’t be chasing Olympic medals in 2022 but they will be pursuing more individual national championships and the coveted team titles, Duane Ross’ goal from his start in Greensboro.
“It might have been big talk at the time,” Ross said in June. “We all know Muhammad Ali. What he said: ‘Before I was the greatest, I said I was the greatest.’
“That’s the mindset that I try to instill in our kids. Let’s speak it, and then let’s go make it happen.”