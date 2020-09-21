 Skip to main content
ACC announces football kickoff times for Oct. 3
The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on Oct. 3.

The schedule for the next two weeks:

Saturday

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, noon (WXLV)

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, noon (ESPN3)

Louisville at Pitt, noon (ACC)

Duke at Virginia, 4 (ACC)

Texas State at Boston College, 6 (ESPN3)

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 (WXLV)

N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 8 (ACC)

Oct. 3

N.C. State at Pitt, noon (ACC)

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 (ACC)

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 (Fox Sports South)

Virginia at Clemson, 8 (ACC)

