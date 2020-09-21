ACC announces football kickoff times for Oct. 3

The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on Oct. 3.
The schedule for the next two weeks:
Saturday
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, noon (WXLV)
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, noon (ESPN3)
Louisville at Pitt, noon (ACC)
Duke at Virginia, 4 (ACC)
Texas State at Boston College, 6 (ESPN3)
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 (WXLV)
N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 8 (ACC)
Oct. 3
N.C. State at Pitt, noon (ACC)
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV or ESPN)
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 (ACC)
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 (Fox Sports South)
Virginia at Clemson, 8 (ACC)
