GREENSBORO — As the ACC gathers in its traditional Greensboro Coliseum for the league tournament, a second consecutive season of NCAA Tournament bracket angst hovers over the league.

No longer among the top two or three leagues in the country, the ACC has three teams certain to make the NCAA Tournament, two others that are most likely in, and three more with serious work to do in the tournament to gain inclusion in the field of 68.

That’s a long way from 2019, when Duke, North Carolina and Virginia were all NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds. In 2017 and 2018, the ACC sent nine teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, only five ACC teams made the field. It worked out well, as three of them made the Elite Eight before Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four. Still, here the ACC is once again looking at having fewer of its teams make the NCAA Tournament than usual.

To change that, teams such as Clemson, North Carolina and Pittsburgh need to win multiple ACC Tournament games to shore up their resumes.

No. 13 Virginia and No. 14 Miami, who tied for first in the ACC regular-season standings, are going to the NCAA Tournament. So is No. 21 Duke. While a league title is nice, all three teams are also playing to boost their tournament seeds this week.

N.C. State and Pittsburgh look good to make the field, but a win or two would ease concerns.

So here’s a breakdown of the league’s NCAA tournament hopefuls, listing their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) and Ken Pomeroy metrics, and looking at what they need to do at the ACC Tournament to improve their lot.

This exercise doesn’t include any of the team’s playing in Tuesday’s three games, because they are the bottom six teams in the league. With the possible exception of Virginia Tech (No. 68 NET), these teams need to win five games in five days to receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Same goes for Syracuse (No. 126 NET) and Wake Forest (No. 91 NET), who are playing in the 8-9 game on Wednesday.

Playing for NCAA seeds

Duke

Overall record: 23-8

ACC Tournament seed: 4

Metrics: NET (25), KenPom (31).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (6.32), brackets included (77 of 77)

Next game: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. vs Pitt, Georgia Tech or Florida State

Current status: Solidly in field

Breakdown: After a slow start to ACC play, Duke is on a six-game winning streak with wins in nine of its last 11 games. With no losses outside the top two quadrants, the Blue Devils have no serious black marks and have a 10-8 record against the top two quadrants. Their 3-7 record in Quad 1 games has them too far down the seed line to stay home in Greensboro to open the NCAA Tournament. It’s probably going to take an ACC Tournament title to boost Duke to a top-four regional seed.

Miami

Overall record: 24-6

ACC Tournament seed: 1

Metrics: NET (35), KenPom (37).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (5.01), brackets included (77 of 77)

Next game: Thursday, noon vs Syracuse or Wake Forest

Current status: Just outside top 16

Breakdown: After making the Elite Eight last season, the Hurricanes are once again primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run. Currently projected a No. 5 seed, Miami’s NET is held down by losses to Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Hurricanes need another quality win, or two, in Greensboro to move up to a top-four seed and perhaps stay close to home in Orlando to start the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia

Overall record: 23-6

ACC Tournament seed: 2

Metrics: NET (30), KenPom (36).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (4.3), brackets included (77 of 77)

Next game: Thursday, 7 p.m. vs Boston College, Louisville or North Carolina

Current status: Among the top 16 seeds nationally

Breakdown: The Cavaliers have four quad 1 wins and are 10-5 against the top two quadrants. Virginia’s lone quad 3 loss (at Boston College) hurts it compared to other teams looking to be among the top four seeds in a regional. The Cavaliers have a great chance to play in Greensboro for the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend.

Looking good, but...

N.C. State

Overall record: 22-9

ACC Tournament seed: 6

Metrics: NET (41), KenPom (52).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (10.34), brackets included (71 of 77)

Next game: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. vs Virginia Tech or Notre Dame

Current status: On right side of bubble

Breakdown: The Wolfpack avoided bad losses this season, which should give its fans plenty of solace. N.C. State is 15-0 in the bottom two quadrants. Seven wins in the top two quads look nice, with a 2-6 record in Quad 1. Playing and beating Virginia Tech on Wednesday would give the Wolfpack another Quad 2 win. Winning two games at the tournament would clarify things.

Pittsburgh

Overall record: 21-10

ACC Tournament seed: 5

Metrics: NET (58), KenPom (68).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (10.4), brackets included (67 of 77)

Next game: Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. vs Georgia Tech or Florida State

Current status: On right side of bubble

Breakdown: Pitt’s metrics are a little concerning but one loss each in quad 3 and quad 4. But the Panthers are 8-7 in the top two quadrants with four quad 1 wins. A win on Wednesday is a must to make for a more comfortable selection Sunday. Beating Duke in the quarterfinals would seal a bid.

Work to do

Clemson

Overall record: 22-9

ACC Tournament seed: 3

Metrics: NET (61), KenPom (70).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (11), brackets included (1 of 77)

Next game: Thursday, 9:30 p.m. vs Virginia Tech, Notre Dame or N.C. State

Current status: Outside looking in

Breakdown: The Tigers are 7-4 in the top two quadrants, with four Quad 1 wins. The bad thing is Clemson has two losses each in quads 3 and 4. Losing to last-place Louisville in league play plus non-conference losses to South Carolina (11-20) and Loyola, Ill., (10-20) damaged the Tigers metrics such that they need multiple wins in Greensboro to play in the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina

Overall record: 19-12

ACC Tournament seed: 7

Metrics: NET (49), KenPom (49).

BracketMatrix: Average seed (11), brackets included (1 of 77)

Next game: Wednesday, 7 p.m. vs Boston College or Louisville.

Current status: Outside looking in

Breakdown: No team ranked No. 1 in the preseason has missed the NCAA Tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams, but the Tar Heels are staring straight at the ignominious accomplishment. UNC is 1-9 in Quad 1 games. The good thing is the Tar Heels have no losses in 12 games against the bottom two quadrants. So this week is the last chance for UNC to prove it’s worthy of a tournament bid. The Tar Heels need a Quad 1 win or two — or three.