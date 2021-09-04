GREENSBORO — In the high-stakes world of major college athletics, Greensboro is banking on its A-team.

On Wednesday, a group of civic and business leaders will meet with an Atlantic Coast Conference consultant who has been hired to consider whether the ACC should move its headquarters from Greensboro.

Its hometown wants a fighting chance.

When word leaked more than a week ago that the 15-member conference — founded here in 1953 — is looking for a new home, local leaders were jolted into action to put together a sales pitch to recruit something they thought might be forever theirs.

Now, it’s ours to lose.

The pitch will go something like this: Could any other city give you the love your hometown has shown for 68 years?

“We’re known all across the country, if not the world, as being home of the ACC,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. “It’ll be a travesty if we were to lose it. We can compete with anybody in the country.”

Longtime leaders from former Mayor Jim Melvin, current Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Alston to Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will make a presentation to the conference’s consultant, Texas real-estate advisory firm Newmark, which is evaluating location alternatives to the conference’s current Grandover headquarters.

Brown is perhaps closer to the conference’s leaders than any other man in Greensboro.

And he wants conference officials to remember the pandemic. He wants them to remember that when COVID-19 threatened to cancel the March Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington, D.C., it was Greensboro that stepped up. The city created a detailed plan to house the athletes in the “bubble” of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons Hotel between games at the Greensboro Coliseum. He wants them to remember how the conference’s medical team approved the plan.

And though Duke and Virginia had to withdraw because a player on each team was diagnosed with COVID-19, the tournament went on otherwise as planned.

“I think they need to look back and think of what Greensboro’s been for them,” Brown said. “Is there not a better example of when they needed somebody and they turned to Greensboro when they had to find another site instead of going to Washington, D.C.? Who did they call? Greensboro.”

Brown is frustrated that Greensboro will have a relatively short meeting to promote what he believes is a long list of qualifications, from tradition to practicality to being a city beloved by college sports fans.

In the end, he wants the ACC to consider whether the conference’s community of colleges, sponsors and fans would support a move out of the only home the conference has ever known.

ACC beginnings

At least the leaders of the Atlantic Coast Conference got their first major decision right: They didn’t name it the Confederate Conference, one suggested name.

Some would say the biggest thing they did right was putting the new sports conference’s headquarters in its birthplace of Greensboro in 1953.

That’s when seven of the largest schools in the Southern Conference peeled away from the large group of small schools to form a more compact conference of powerhouse college sports programs.

In May that year, leaders from the soon-to-be ACC schools held a secret meeting at the Sedgefield Inn, now Sedgefield County Club, on the edge of the city.

ACC Men's Tournament 2021 Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner cuts down the net after his team won the ACC Men's Tournament in March at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Located in the Piedmont, just far enough from UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and Duke University to remain independent, the ACC soon presided over a group of schools that stretched from Georgia to Maryland.

It only seemed right to hold the conference’s marquee event, the men’s basketball tournament, in Greensboro.

Eventually, the city would host more tournaments than any other city — 28 of the 68 — even though it now rotates to other cities including Washington and Brooklyn. Greensboro will host the event again in 2023.

The city benefits from the tangible economic income and its 22,000-seat arena would not be what it is without the ACC. About 50 people work at the headquarters’ offices.

But the city has also worn the halo of being home to one of the nation’s most highly-regarded and competitive sports conferences. Top-flight basketball players from Michael Jordan to Chris Paul have played on the coliseum’s wooden floor.

And its reach now stretches to inland schools like University of Pittsburgh, Louisville and Notre Dame.

The pressures of such a diverse base are drawing the conference’s leaders to look at bigger cities: New York, Atlanta, Charlotte.

Charlotte put out a statement saying it wouldn’t comment on any discussions, but it would welcome the ACC headquarters.

Melvin, the former Greensboro mayor, will be among those making the case for Greensboro’s historic link to the conference.

“It’s a marquee industry known around the world and as a community, we need to do everything we can to show that this community wants them,” Melvin said, “and that we can make it work for them. That’s really the bottom line. You don’t want to lose any industry but a marquee one like this, it would really hurt.”

“It’s like losing one of your kids, going off someplace and you can’t replace them,” Alston said. “We’ve been the home and we’ve been the parents of the ACC and we’ve helped raise the profile of the ACC.”

‘Greensboro really delivers’

One major sports recruiter who lives in Raleigh but is no stranger to Greensboro sports and the ACC is pulling for the city, even though he knows the bitter taste of losing a bid.

“If it went away, would Greensboro wither on the vine and just be a shadow of itself? The answer is no,” said Hill Carrow, CEO of Sports and Properties Inc., a sports-development company that has, among other events, brought the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to Greensboro. “However, the ACC is one of the top five sports conferences in the United States. They’ve got a lot of leaders across collegiate sports across America. It’s like having a headquarters of a corporation in your city. And you don’t want it to leave your city if at all possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Greensboro is its natural home and it’s centrally located and Greensboro certainly bends over backward to support the ACC,” Carrow said.

ACC Women's Tournament 2021 Greensboro has hosted the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for nearly every year of the past two decades.

For example, the city has also hosted ACC women’s golf and, for nearly every year of the past two decades, the Women’s Basketball Tournament.

If the ACC were to go to Charlotte, Carrow cautions, it might be lost in a sea of corporate headquarters, something Charlotte has come to take for granted.

“They’re gonna get maybe some taller buildings and they might get a little more panache,” he said, “but when you talk about the things that make you successful, Greensboro really delivers in that regard.”

Carrow has spoken for years about how Greensboro’s business and volunteer communities have supported the sports events he has brought to town, many of them involving youth competing in major events for the first time.

So it’s not surprising when Carrow says, “I just can’t see the ACC doing any better than Greensboro. But Greensboro should not take anything for granted. And talk of possibly moving could get them all riled up and put a better foot forward.”

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who succeeded longtime Commissioner John Swofford earlier this year, “might not necessarily feel beholden to any location,” Carrow said. “Maybe there are some new things the new commissioner would like to see.”

Melvin is quite aware of the comparisons ACC consultants will be making.

“Our goal is to show them that we can do here whatever they can get somewhere else,” he said.

Tailgates in Brooklyn? Fuhgeddaboudit

Tailgating at ACC tournament in Greensboro Tailgating isn't an option if the ACC moves to a larger city, like Brooklyn, where parking is limited, says Coliseum Director Matt Brown.

Greensboro has weathered the loss of homegrown institutions.

Jefferson-Pilot insurance, once the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament’s biggest TV sponsor, is now owned by Philadelphia-based Lincoln Financial.

Worldwide textile power Burlington Industries closed and demolished its mid-century modern headquarters on Friendly Avenue nearly 20 years ago.

And it was only two years ago that apparel giant VF Corp. packed its headquarters and moved to Denver.

Spinoffs and subsidiaries of all three still employ thousands in Greensboro, but Greensboro can’t point to them with the same level of hometown pride.

Brown and his fellow leaders won’t let this one go easily.

“I happen to be one who greatly appreciates tradition,” Brown said. “Before coming to Greensboro I actually interviewed and was going to be involved with the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, as part of their partnership with the Green Bay Packers.”

He compares Greensboro to Green Bay, a town a third the size of Greensboro with one of the top teams in the NFL.

At one time, he said, the Packers’ board considered moving some or all of the team’s games to Milwaukee for more sponsors and a bigger fan base.

“What they found was that the people valued and appreciated the association and the tradition in a small town like Green Bay,” he said.

Likewise, he said, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, in Cooperstown, N.Y., has turned down offers from New York City developers to move from its traditional home.

“You can’t put that in an economic comparison to any big city,” Brown said. “Sure, big cities will offer other kinds of amenities. But the history, tradition, the appreciation for the product and the support they get from those small towns was more important.”

“Why isn’t there a comparison to the (Southeastern Conference’s) founding and remaining in a small town like Birmingham, Ala.?” he asked, “which is, again, smaller than Greensboro. It hasn’t hurt the SEC’s ability to go seek sponsors. It’s their program.”

What about cities with bustling urban centers surrounding major sports venues? Greensboro’s coliseum complex is not surrounded by shops, hotels and restaurants.

“Does it create a little more sizzle when you’re in a downtown setting? Yes, great,” Brown said. “We’re less than a mile and a half from downtown. We’re less than a mile away from the only 1,000-room hotel in the state of North Carolina. Charlotte doesn’t have one of those.”

Even the parking in Greensboro is a tradition, he said. Fans are accustomed to setting up tailgate parties at the ACC Tournament in the coliseum’s massive parking lot.

“There isn’t a parking space in Brooklyn,” Brown said, “it doesn’t happen.”

But Brown knows it’s possible the ACC could move on.

And be believes Greensboro knows how to weather such a blow because it already has.

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is now on a regular rotation between Greensboro, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.

He said he believes the support of nearby ACC schools like UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech and Clemson would compel the conference to keep its tournament here on regular dates.

“You would hope that the presidents of those founding schools would certainly not want to cut all of our ties between Greensboro and the ACC by taking us from the rotation of the men’s tournament,” Brown said. “That would be hard to imagine that they would ever make those kinds of decisions.”

Still, Carrow, who has successfully promoted 100 national and international sports events, knows that a promoter, even with the reputation of Greensboro, can’t win every bid.

“You put all your effort into it and hopefully they’ll see the light,” he said. “But if not, have a Plan B and go get someone else and keep building on that.”

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.