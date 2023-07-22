When Giuliana Steuart began a track-and-field journey in middle school last spring, her father got the itch to compete again.

However, Michael Steuart, a 44-year-old architect from Advance, hadn’t competed since he was a high school high jumper in Pennsylvania in 1997. He failed to qualify for the state finals then, but 26 years later, he entered the USATF Masters Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T as a long jumper to scratch the itch.

“A few of her coaches on her team are participating in this and other events, local events and stuff,” Steuart said. “And so, talking to them, that kind of got me wanting to get back into it.”

Hearing that the Masters meet would be in Greensboro was the catalyst to reignite his passion. Then, he got the blessing of his wife, Kristen.

“He stays in shape and he just wanted to give it another go,” she said. “After COVID and everything, and especially because it was here in Greensboro. He said, “I’m going to do it. I’ll do it now.” ‘

The resumption of his competitive career began last summer and the intensity of the workouts increased after the new year. When he reached the A&T track to join the 40-44 field, he found out exactly where he stood.

“It’s intimidating to jump with some of these guys, knowing what my background is versus what some of theirs is,” Steaurt said. “But everybody couldn’t have been nicer. It was a great day and a good time.

His family sat in the last section of Truist Stadium to get a better view of Steuart and his jumps. When he was done, he’d scored a point for his sixth-place finish, but it won’t go toward a team total because he was running unattached. His best jump out of five was 4.82 meters, or 15 feet, 9 3/4 inches. By comparison, Roman Marenin, whose online biography lists him as a career hurdler, won the event with a first-attempt jump of 5.99 meters, or 19-7 3/4.

“I’ll be honest. I was pretty nervous coming into it not having done it in so long. A lot of nerves, a lot of jitters, but having one behind me, I’m ready for tomorrow,” he said.

Steuart was to do the triple jump on Sunday morning and the high jump in the afternoon. But when they shut down this year’s meet, there’s the 2024 championships in Sacramento, Calif. He’s making plans to be there and maybe other meets down the line.

“It’s a fun thing to do. It’s something that I think all ages can do,” he said. “So I feel like I can do it until maybe it kind of ends for me.”

For Kristen Steuart, Michael is a gold-medal winner to her.

“We said he’s a winner in our eyes, just for coming out here, very brave “ she said. “Setting a really good example for our girls you know. Never too late to try something again that you loved as a kid.”

MORE FALLING RECORDS: Greensboro’s Dot Sowerby (High Point Athletic Club) and Betty Stroh (Unattached) both ran under the existing American record of 2 minutes, 44.25 seconds in the 90-94 women’s 400 meters on Friday. Sowerby took the title and the record in 2:35.33, with Stroh close behind in 2:39.60 ... Among the rest of the records that fell on Friday, Robert Whilden Jr. (Houston Elite) became the first American to finish under 16 seconds in the 85-89 division with his 15.93 time. His nearest competitor was Robert Williamson Jr. (Potomac Valley Track Club) in 17.64.