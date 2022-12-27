 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After HAECO title, Greensboro Day heads to SC tourney

  • 0
HAECO Boys

Greensboro Day School's Jayden Young makes a pass to a teammate at the HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Special Events Center on Dec. 21. Young was selected MVP of the tournament.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

After receiving an early Christmas present by winning the HAECO championship, the Greensboro Day School boys are going after another trophy across the border in South Carolina.

The Bengals are scheduled to face John Marshall High School of Richmond, Va., on Wednesday in the Chick-fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament in Columbia. The Bengals and the Justices are set for 11:10 a.m. in the American Bracket.

"Coming down here is going to be a great experience because, you get exposed to some national-level players, and it's great to be able to do something like this," Greensboro Day head coach Freddy Johnson said.

Marshall is led by 6-foot-7 forward Dennis Parker Jr., who averages 23.5 points per game and has committed to N.C. State. Marshall has four players in double figures.

"It's a big test for us, because we lost four starters who are all playing D1 this year," Johnson said. "We're basically a very young, inexperienced team that's getting better every week."

People are also reading…

Greensboro Day (14-2) won the HAECO Invitational with a 64-50 victory over Smith. Jordan Moody and Joe Bachman and were named to the all-tournament team. Jayden Young was named HAECO MVP. Even with the accolades, Johnson said the Bengals need to be better against Marshall.

"We will turn the ball over less and rebound better," he said. "We had too many turnovers at HAECO in our first two games. Our third game, we did a good job against Smith High School."

The other half of the bracket includes Christopher Columbus High School of Miami and 6-9 Cameron Boozer and 6-3 Cayden Boozer, sons of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer.

Unbeaten John Marshall (7-0) is ranked 16th in the MaxPreps Top 25. Another ranked team, No. 7 Wheeler of Marietta, Ga., is in the field on the bottom side of the American bracket.

Whatever the outcome, Johnson sees the tournament as a chance to prepare for the stretch run.

"It will show all of our weaknesses," he said. "It'll bring out what we need to work on to get us better for our conference season, and our run for the state championship."

HAECO Invitational

Tournament MVP – Jaydon Young, Greensboro Day

All-Tournament Team – Markquan Gilbert (Smith), Zacch Wiggins (Grimsley), Joe Bachman (Greensboro Day), Zavier Neely (Smith), Jordan Moody (Greensboro Day)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HAECO Invitational update

HAECO Invitational update

The annual high school basketball tournament brings eight girls teams and eight boys teams to the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

A rarity occurred in Los Angeles for the Hornets. It’s enough to give Charlotte hope

A rarity occurred in Los Angeles for the Hornets. It’s enough to give Charlotte hope

Leaning on a wall outside the visitor’s locker room, Gordon Hayward was still processing the rare double feat that’s frequently slipped through the grasp of the Charlotte Hornets. As unfathomable and incomprehensible as it may be, Friday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers represented just the first time the Hornets’ starting five was fully intact for the whole game all season. Terry ...

Mark Story: You say there are no pluses in UK’s return to Music City Bowl to play Iowa? Here are 5.

Mark Story: You say there are no pluses in UK’s return to Music City Bowl to play Iowa? Here are 5.

No sooner did word break via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that Kentucky was headed back to the Music City Bowl for a postseason rematch with Iowa on New Year’s Eve at noon than the unhappiness started raining down on the Big Blue Nation. Let’s work through the popular laments about UK’s bowl placement: 1.) Same old, same old. Between SEC basketball tournaments, trips to watch the Wildcats play ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert