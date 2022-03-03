After season’s new journey, Spartans aim for title route

“I’m sure guys are motivated to do it again,” Jones said of trying to repeat.

Not only are holdovers from last March’s tournament championship with the Spartans, but they’re joined by Dante Treacy. He’s a guard who has started 27 games in his first UNCG season after transferring from Robert Morris.

Two years ago, he was the Northeast Conference Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Others on the team also have the championship background.

“I think experience helps having done that and having been there before certainly helps,” Jones said. “It won’t be a shock to the system. It’s good that we do have some experienced leadership.”

At this juncture, Treacy said it’s important for players to be fresh after taking care of their bodies during the grind of the season. By tip-off in the tournament, the Spartans will have had a five-day stretch without a game for the first time in two months.