After season’s new journey, Spartans aim for title route

GREENSBORO — Coach Mike Jones made it through his first regular season with UNCG’s men’s basketball team, seeing the Southern Conference from a different vantage point.
He knows the route to a conference tournament championship, something several of his players are familiar with as well.
After all, the Spartans are the defending SoCon Tournament champions.
Getting to this point was an interesting process for UNCG under a new coach. Jones arrived from Radford, a Big South member. That league intersects with the Southern Conference, so comparisons often are common.
“All the leagues are good and tough when you’re in them,” Jones said of the perspective. “Only one team is going to make it to the NCAA Tournament. The difference I noticed this year is the Southern Conference from top to bottom has teams that compete and can win any night. … In the Big South, there might be a team that’s down.”
As an example, Jones said there’s the perception that the senior military colleges — The Citadel and Virginia Military Institute — are at a lower level on the basketball court. To him, that’s just a myth after facing them each in a pair of SoCon games.
Sure enough, UNCG split with both The Citadel and VMI.
“Every game, whether it’s a sweep or you lost the first one and you’re just trying to split,” Jones said. “Or if you won the first one and you’re trying to sweep, every game in this league is tough. There is no easy game. That’s a credit to the coaches and the players in this league.”
The Spartans (17-13) are a prime example. They went 9-9 in Southern Conference games, splitting every series except for two victories against last-place Western Carolina and two losses to seventh-place Mercer.
While an overhaul for UNCG wasn’t needed after the highly successful period under Wes Miller, there naturally were adjustments. Jones said he was aware there would need to be changes, particularly as roster personnel changed.
“It’s our first year together and it’s not a quick fix,” Jones said. “Getting used to each other and playing together and understanding our system and understanding where your points are coming from and those things.
“What we saw all year long was us not being consistent from game to game or half to half. It’s a struggle for every team to be consistent.”
UNCG will carry the No. 6 seed into the SoCon Tournament, beginning with Saturday night’s quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Samford (20-10, 10-8).
“I’m sure guys are motivated to do it again,” Jones said of trying to repeat.
Not only are holdovers from last March’s tournament championship with the Spartans, but they’re joined by Dante Treacy. He’s a guard who has started 27 games in his first UNCG season after transferring from Robert Morris.
Two years ago, he was the Northeast Conference Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Others on the team also have the championship background.
“I think experience helps having done that and having been there before certainly helps,” Jones said. “It won’t be a shock to the system. It’s good that we do have some experienced leadership.”
At this juncture, Treacy said it’s important for players to be fresh after taking care of their bodies during the grind of the season. By tip-off in the tournament, the Spartans will have had a five-day stretch without a game for the first time in two months.
When Jones led Radford to a conference tournament championship in the Big South in 2018, that also had Asheville ties, though at a different venue. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds were held at league member UNC Asheville. Then there was a day off and the scene shifted, with Radford designated as the home team for the title game as the highest remaining seed.
The Highlanders went on to win an NCAA Tournament game, defeating LIU Brooklyn in the First Four before losing to top-seeded and eventual champion Villanova.
Jones will coach for the first time at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville. He said he recalls a visit there for a media event while on the Furman coaching staff in the 1990s.
While needing to win three games in three days is the formula in the SoCon, that’s not how Jones approaches it.
“I think you have to win one game in one day,” he said.