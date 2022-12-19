Aggies gain split at Chris Paul Challenge in Las Vegas

North Carolina A&T continued its western road trip with a split of its two weekend games at the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge.

The Aggies defeated Texas Southern in overtime, 67-66, on Saturday, then lost to Norfolk State, 70-66, on Sunday.

In the victory over Texas Southern, junior Marcus Watson atoned for a three-point performance against Houston by scoring 24 points, including six in overtime.

A Watson 3-point basket gave the Aggies a 65-64 lead, and Kam Woods hit two free throws to give A&T a cushion. the Aggies a 67-64 cushion.

In facing its old MEAC rival Norfolk State, A&T ran into more injury problems when 6-foot, 9-inch forward Austin Johnson left the game with an injury in the first seven minutes. Without an inside edge, the Aggies needed to get a perimeter game, and they responded by shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

Norfolk State's Kris Bankston broke a 66-66 tie with two free throws with 35 seconds remaining. Watson committed a turnover, and Joe Bryant Jr. sealed the game with two more free throws.

Woods led A&T 15 points. The Aggies are in El Paso, Texas, to play the Miners in the Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday.