 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Greensboro News & Record is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College who are sponsoring 1,250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Aggies gain split at Chris Paul Challenge in Las Vegas

  • 0
A&T logo

North Carolina A&T continued its western road trip with a split of its two weekend games at the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge.

The Aggies defeated Texas Southern in overtime, 67-66, on Saturday, then lost to Norfolk State, 70-66, on Sunday.

In the victory over Texas Southern, junior Marcus Watson atoned for a three-point performance against Houston by scoring 24 points, including six in overtime. 

A Watson 3-point basket gave the Aggies a 65-64 lead, and Kam Woods hit two free throws to give A&T a cushion. the Aggies a 67-64 cushion. 

In facing its old MEAC rival Norfolk State, A&T ran into more injury problems when 6-foot, 9-inch forward Austin Johnson left the game with an injury in the first seven minutes. Without an inside edge, the Aggies needed to get a perimeter game, and they responded by shooting  47.8% from 3-point range.  

People are also reading…

Norfolk State's Kris Bankston broke a 66-66 tie with two free throws with 35 seconds remaining. Watson committed a turnover, and Joe Bryant Jr. sealed the game with two more free throws.

Woods led A&T 15 points. The Aggies are in El Paso, Texas, to play the Miners in the Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert