Aggies' season ends with overtime loss

The Aggies score just two points in overtime as their season ends with a 79-65 loss to regular-season champion Longwood.
What
Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal
Where
Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte
Why the Aggies lost
After battling back from a 12-point deficit in the first half and digging out of a 10-point hole in the second half, A&T had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. But graduate student Kam Langley, the Aggies’ record-setting point guard from Southwest Guilford, missed two free throws with 13.8 seconds left and the score tied at 63.
“He laid it on the line,” coach Will Jones said of Langley. “He got the rebound that allowed him to shoot the free throws.”
After Langley fouled out early in overtime, A&T didn’t score for the final 3:12 as Longwood pulled away.
“We stopped doing what we’d been doing,” Jones said. “The ball didn’t move. We didn’t share it and we went to a little bit of hero basketball. When you play hero ball, that clock kind of dissipates and that’s what happened. They got a lead and we didn’t have enough time to settle down and get back into it.”
The Aggies, who got 27 points from Marcus Watson on Friday, had been the last team to beat Longwood, handing the Lancers’ their only loss in the Big South 70-62 on Feb. 12 at the Corbett Center. A&T also led deep into the second half in a 79-71 loss at Longwood.
“These guys fought,” Jones said. “We had chances to control our destiny. … We had them on the ropes at the end of regulation. If we handle our business, Marcus would be in the locker room celebrating right now.”
Saying goodbye to Kam Langley
It wasn’t the ending Langley wanted or deserved, but the A&T point guard finished his career 902 assists.
“Kam is the active leader in assists in the country,” Jones said. “That tells you what type of basketball we’ve been playing and what type of basketball he’s been playing.”
Langley took it hard when he fouled out 44 seconds into overtime, pulling his No. 13 jersey up over his face before going to the bench.
“I know how Kam is and he’ll process it,” Jones said. “He has a lot of basketball to play at the professional level. If he wants to coach, he can come back and coach at A&T or wherever I am.”
Stars
N.C. A&T — G-F Marcus Watson 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks; F Jeremy Robinson 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; G Demetric Horton 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; G Kam Langley 6 points, 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds.
Longwood — G Justin Hill 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; G DeShaun Wade 17 points, F Isaiah Wilkins 15 points, 12 rebounds.
Three things we learned
1. Marcus Watson carried A&T offensively. The 6-foot-6 wing did what he could to get the Aggies to overtime. Watson’s thunderous dunk with 4:04 left in regulation gave A&T its biggest lead of the game, at 57-54, and he finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. “Marcus Watson was phenomenal in the first half, playing inspired basketball,” said Longwood coach Griff Aldrich. “I recruited him to have 27 and 12 in this type of game,” Jones added.
2. Isaiah Wilkins is still playing. The former Mount Tabor standout, who began his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Wake Forest and now Longwood, was a force for the Lancers. The 6-4 wing finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
3. The Aggies missed Collin Smith. The 6-11 post player, who was avearging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, sustained a bone bruise in one of his feet during Wednesday’s overtime win against Radford. “He couldn’t run,” Jones said, “and in this type of game you don’t have time for any plays off. Everybody has to be ready to go every possession.”
What they said
“They’re a good team. They’re a big, physical team. … They’re a team that’s scary that if they put it together on any given day, watch out.” – Griff Aldrich, Longwood coach, on what made the Aggies such a tough matchup for his team this season
“It’s good to have Marcus Watson back. It’s good to have Demetric Horton back. It’s good to have Jeremy Robinson back. They’ve been here, and they can look back at this game and say, ‘We had a chance to win this game.’ Now we have to go out as a staff and reload, get some guys into the program who can help us compete at that next level.” – Will Jones, N.C. A&T coach, on the Aggies’ future
“Coach Jones definitely has poured a lot into me about the speed of the game, offense, defense, rotations and raised my I.Q. as a basketball player. I’m eager to move forward and learn a lot more.” – A&T forward Marcus Watson
Records
N.C. A&T: 12-20.
Longwood: 24-6.
