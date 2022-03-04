Aggies' season ends with overtime loss

The Aggies, who got 27 points from Marcus Watson on Friday, had been the last team to beat Longwood, handing the Lancers’ their only loss in the Big South 70-62 on Feb. 12 at the Corbett Center. A&T also led deep into the second half in a 79-71 loss at Longwood.

“These guys fought,” Jones said. “We had chances to control our destiny. … We had them on the ropes at the end of regulation. If we handle our business, Marcus would be in the locker room celebrating right now.”

Saying goodbye to Kam Langley

It wasn’t the ending Langley wanted or deserved, but the A&T point guard finished his career 902 assists.

“Kam is the active leader in assists in the country,” Jones said. “That tells you what type of basketball we’ve been playing and what type of basketball he’s been playing.”

Langley took it hard when he fouled out 44 seconds into overtime, pulling his No. 13 jersey up over his face before going to the bench.

“I know how Kam is and he’ll process it,” Jones said. “He has a lot of basketball to play at the professional level. If he wants to coach, he can come back and coach at A&T or wherever I am.”