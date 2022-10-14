Aggies step out of conference to face Edward Waters

EDWARD WATERS (1-5, 1-4 SIAC) at N.C. A&T (2-3, 2-0 Big South)

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Tickets

Premium reserved, $41; general admission, $31.

TV/Radio

By the numbers

Edward Waters — Offense, 26.8 ppg, 165.8 ypg rushing, 153.5 ypg passing, 10 turnovers, 82.0 ypg in penalties; defense, 34.2 ppg, 169.3 ypg rushing, 220.8 ypg passing, 12 turnovers forced.

N.C. A&T — Offense, 20.2 ppg, 183.4 ypg rushing, 143.8 ypg passing, 8 turnovers, 74 ypg in penalties; Defense, 32.0 ppg, 97.2 ypg rushing, 205.4 ypg passing, 8 turnovers forced.

Players to watch

Edward Waters — QB David Johnson (51-of-85 passing, 650 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 61 yards rushing, 2 TDs), RB Tyler King (59 carries, 315 yards, 4 TDs), WR Ferante Cowart (16 catches, 255 yards, TD), LB Ahmanuel Thorpe (30 tackles, 9 TFLs, sack).

N.C. A&T — QB Jalen Fowler (37-of-59, 365 yards, 3 TDs), RB Bhayshul Tuten (83 carries, 534 yards, 4 TDs, 15 catches, 122 yards, TD), WR Jamison Warren (13 catches, 114 yards, TD), DL Devin Harrell (4 TFLs, 3 sacks), DB Karon Prunty (22 tackles, 2 INTs), Rover Avarion Cole (21 tackles, 2 INTs), K Andrew Brown (8-of-10 FGA), P Caleb Brickouse (42.2 yards per punt).

THREE QUESTIONS

Who is Edward Waters?

Edward Waters University is a private HBCU founded as Brown Theological Institute by the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in 1866 in Jacksonville, Fla., and was the first HBCU in the state. It was renamed in 1892 for Edward Waters, the third bishop of the AME Church. The school's campus was destroyed by a fire in 1901, but was rebuilt at a different location in Jacksonville. The rebuilt school was accredited as a junior college in 1955 and as a four-year college in 1979 and had an enrollment of approximately 1,100 for the 2021-22 school year.

The Tigers competed as a NAIA program until joining NCAA Division II in 2021 as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Edward Waters' only victory this season was 49-20 over Morehouse on Oct. 2 in Jacksonville. The Tigers are 0-4 all-time against Big South Conference teams.

Who'll stop the run?

Both teams have run-first offenses and both defenses have been susceptible against the pass, but against very different levels of competition. The team that can limit first-down rushing yardage and force the other into second- and third-and-long situations should have chances to add to its sacks and interceptions totals.

This might be a good opportunity for Aggies QB Jalen Fowler to build on the connection he already has with sophomore WR Jamison Warren (East Forsyth) and to take more vertical shots and balance out the attack heading toward the meat of Big South play. Unless A&T goes to its bench very early, RB Bhayshul Tuten should also make it five straight games with at least 100 yards rushing, and he also could be a factor in the passing game.

How long till the Greatest Homecoming on Earth?

After Saturday's game against Edward Waters, the Aggies travel to winless Robert Morris on Oct. 22, which should give them a chance to build some momentum heading into Homecoming on Oct. 29 at Truist Stadium. The opponent this year is Big South foe Campbell, coached by former Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter.

Not surprisingly, tickets for Homecoming are sold out.