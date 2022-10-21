Aggies travel to Robert Morris for Big South football game

N.C. A&T (2-0 Big South, 3-3 overall) at ROBERT MORRIS (0-2, 0-6)

When

Noon Saturday

Where

Joe Walton Stadium, Moon Township, Pa.

TV/Radio

By the numbers

N.C. A&T — Offense, 24.3 ppg, 193.0 ypg rushing, 161.3 ypg passing, 10 turnovers; defense, 27.8 ppg, 90.2 ypg rushing, 181.7 ypg passing, 10 turnovers forced; team, 71.0 ypg in penalties.

Robert Morris — Offense, 9.3 ppg, 50.8 ypg rushing, 173.3 ypg passing, 15 turnovers; defense, 33.5 ppg, 220.5 ypg rushing, 176.8 ypg passing, 10 turnovers forced; team, 42.5 ypg in penalties.

Players to watch

N.C. A&T — QB Jalen Fowler (57-of-85 passing, 608 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT), RB Bhayshul Tuten (97 carries, 637 yards, 6 TDs, 16 catches, 134 yards, TD), WR Jamison Warren (16 catches, 135 yards, TD), WR Sterling Berkhalter (11 catches, 169 yards, TD), DL Devin Harrell (5 TFLs, 4 sacks), DB LB Tyquan King (53 tackles, 3 TFLs, INT), Karon Prunty (23 tackles, 2 INTs), Rover Avarion Cole (23 tackles, 2 INTs), K Andrew Brown (9-of-11 FGA), P Caleb Brickouse (42.2 yards per punt).

Robert Morris — QB Zach Tanner (27-of-62 passing, 265 yards, 0 TDs, 6 INTs), QB Corbin LaFrance (12-of-29 passing, 104 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT), RB Alijah Jackson (76 carries, 224 yards), WR Parker Fetterman (16 catches, 194 yards, TD), WR Jamal Hill (9 catches, 97 yards, TD pass), LB Joe Casale (58 tackles, 8 TFLs, sack).

THREE QUESTIONS

Is this a must-win game for the Aggies?

Yes. With Campbell coming to town next Saturday and Robert Morris winless, this is a game where A&T needs to focus, take care of business, stay healthy, then prepare for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth against the Camels. The Aggies have three Big South Conference games to play after Robert Morris — at home vs. Campbell and Charleston Southern and at Gardner Webb — and control their fate in the league. But it gets a lot tougher after Saturday, because Campbell beat Robert Morris 41-10 and Gardner-Webb routed the Colonials 48-0.

A&T also has a non-conference game against former MEAC rival Norfolk State on Nov. 5 at Truist Stadium. Not that Aggies fans need a reminder, but A&T lost its opener to former MEAC rival N.C. Central 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Who are the Colonials?

Robert Morris didn't start playing football until 1994, when the Colonials hired former NFL player and coach Joe Walton to build the program whose home field now bears his name. Robert Morris has won six conference championships and made one NCAA FCS playoffs appearance, in 2010.

The current edition of the Colonials is coached by another former NFL player, Miami alum Bernard Clark. The former linebacker, now in his third season as a head coach, may be familiar to A&T fans from his two stints as the defensive coordinator at Hampton (2009, 2012-13). His Robert Morris team has struggled mightily on offense, averaging just 9.3 points and 50.8 yards rushing per game and failing to throw the ball effectively. The Colonials used two quarterbacks in their most recent game, a 41-10 loss at Campbell, and neither was effective. The only Robert Morris player to connect on a touchdown pass in the last two games was wide receiver Jamal Hill, whose 64-yard strike accounted for more than a third of his team's 188 yards of offense in the game.

How good is this A&T team?

We won't know for a few weeks yet, but the Aggies have done what they needed to do in their last three games.

We do know that RB Bhayshul Tuten will pick up significant yardage whenever his offensive line gives him anything resembling a hole, while also providing a receiving threat out of the backfield. It's the passing game where A&T has the most room for offensive growth. QB Jalen Fowler needs to hit some intermediate and deep shots when defenses load the box against Tuten & Co. and avoid turnovers (particularly fumbles) when the Aggies get behind the chains.

A&T's defense has to do a better job against the pass and force more turnovers as the Big South schedule gets tougher. We're about to find out whether the A&T that gave up 120 points in an 0-3 start against a brutal schedule or the one has given up 47 the last three games at home is the real one. The truth is probably somewhere in between.