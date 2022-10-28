Aggies try to focus on football

GREENSBORO — For Aggie Nation, there isn’t any bigger regular-season football game than the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. Saturday’s game against Campbell at Truist Stadium is big to the N.C. A&T team, too, but not for the same reasons.

Sure, coach Sam Washington’s players and staff have seen all the festivities, all the alumni and former players around campus and across the city this week. They know the stadium and surrounding area will be packed Saturday and throughout the weekend.

But that’s not their concern. At least not yet.

“It means a lot more to others than to us,” says sophomore inside linebacker Tyquan King, A&T’s leading tackler. “Our biggest thing is Saturday and the game. We let all the regular students and the alumni have fun during the week. We’re just here to put on a show.”

GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH CAMPBELL (2-0 Big South, 4-3 overall) at N.C. A&T (2-0, 4-3) When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Truist Stadium, Greensboro Tickets: Sold out TV/Radio: ESPN3/WKEW 1400-AM, 96.3-FM (streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com)

Washington has reminded his players to keep that focus.

“These activities are not for them,” the Aggies’ head coach says. “We will give them a little time after the game – till Sunday morning – to participate. It’s my wish that they keep their eyes on the prize.”

That prize is a Big South game against one of two teams tied with the Aggies for first place in the conference. (The other is Gardner-Webb.) A&T (2-0, 4-3) can set the stage for a big finish to its season with a victory over the Fighting Camels (2-0, 4-3).

“That’s a fine football team,” Washington says. “Coach (Mike) Minter and his staff have done a wonderful job. They look like a football team. They play hard and they’re very physical, very similar to us in many regards.

“They want to run the football, and they do a very good job of it. Their quarterback (Hajj-Malik Williams) is very athletic, a dual threat. His legs scare me more than his arm. He does a very good job of finding those lanes, and once he gets into open territory he’s very difficult to bring down.”

Washington’s players say they’ll be ready for Williams and anything Campbell might throw at them Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve done this five times, so at this point it’s just another week for me personally,” graduate student Zach Leslie, the Aggies’ leading receiver, says of Homecoming. “I just do what I do in a normal week.”

“I know that they’re a good football team and they’re disciplined. We’re just going to have to come out and play. We can’t be heavily penalized. We have to be disciplined and do what we’re taught to do during the week.”

That’s practicing and watching film to prepare for what Campbell will bring to Truist Stadium in a game that’s as important to the Camels’ aspirations as it is to those of the Aggies.

“I know that they’re a good football team and they’re disciplined,” Leslie adds. “We’re just going to have to come out and play. We can’t be heavily penalized. We have to be disciplined and do what we’re taught to do during the week.”

That’s something the Aggies weren’t able to do last year in their GHOE game against Monmouth, a 35-16 loss for A&T.

“When you’re playing the caliber of team like a Monmouth or Campbell you can’t beat yourself. Every mistake counts,” Washington says. “That’s why we have to be very disciplined and play with a lot of effort, a lot of energy and keep our wits about us. If we do those things we’ll be fine.”