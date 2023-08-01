Alex Smalley can feel a little more comfortable in looking ahead to 2024. He knows that not everyone competing in the Wyndham Championship this week has that luxury.

Smalley, a Rochester, N.Y., native who now calls Greensboro his home, will be in the field in this year’s edition of the tournament. He’s 47th in the FedEx Cup rankings after four top-10 finishes in 2023. In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he acknowledged that not everyone playing this week is competing comfortably.

“I will say I’m very fortunate and grateful to be in the position I’m in,” Smalley said. “I have my job locked up for next year already, my card. So I recognize that there are a number of people that are in a different situation than me, looking just to get inside the top 50. There are guys that are just trying to keep their card for next year.”

There are a few notable names in Greensboro this week who may not be playing for their cards, but are playing for the postseason. Among those golfers outside the top 70 and attempting to improve themselves are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland and Billy Horschel. In all, the field at Sedgefield Country Club has 13 of the top 40 in the FedEx Cup points list and 68 of the top 100.

Smalley, who finished second at last month’s John Deere Classic after firing a third-round 62 to get himself into contention, can find additional comfort in playing at his home course, but he’s aware that there are expectations that come with trying for a low number in front of the locals. He finished tied for 13th in last year’s Wyndham and tied for 29th in 2021.

“Obviously, I have expectations about how I would like to play ... and yes, there is a little more pressure just because I play here all the time,” he said. “I feel like I should play hole a certain way or shoot a certain score out here, but it’s not like I get a head start out of everybody for the week. We’re all starting in the same place.”

Dog days: Akshay Bhatia, who lives in Wake Forest and recently won the Barracuda Championship, brought his two-member fan club with him to Greensboro for the week, although it’s not likely they’ll be walking the fairways at Sedgefield.

“So my girlfriend and I, we have two goldendoodles. They’re pretty much my parents’ dogs now because they watch them most of the weeks that we’re gone,” said Bhatia, who played Sedgefield previously when he competed in the AJGA Invitational.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Bhatia said, he and his girlfriend were able to travel with the dogs a bit more, but the PGA Tour presented problems with logistics because so many things are going on with people all around them on the course.

And while Torrey and Goose won’t get to see their human play, they’ve got their own plans.

“This week, it’s great because we’re staying with a couple other players. They brought their dog and they’re just having a ton of fun,” Bhatia said. “It’s nice coming home and kind of being like a daycare for them.”