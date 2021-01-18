All-MEAC RB Jah-Maine Martin says he'll return for senior football season at A&T

GREENSBORO — Less than a week after losing Franklin “Mac” McCain III to the NFL draft, N.C. A&T’s football program got much better news Monday as running back Jah-Maine Martin announced on social media that he will play for the Aggies in the spring.

Martin has earned All-MEAC honors in both of his seasons at A&T after transferring from Coastal Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound senior has rushed for 2,102 yards on 285 carries (7.4-yard average) and scored 30 touchdowns for the Aggies.

In 2019, Martin was named a second-team FCS All-American by The Associated Press and by FCS Stats, as well as a first-team All-American by Boxtorow.com after rushing for 1,446 yards and 23 TDs.

McCain, a three-time All-MEAC defensive back, announced Wednesday that he was entering his name in the NFL draft. The former Dudley standout opted out of a season that was pushed back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&T is scheduled to play four regular-season games, starting at home Feb. 27 against S.C. State. The MEAC championship game is April 17, and the winner will receive an automatic berth in the NCAA’s FCS playoffs, which begin April 24.

