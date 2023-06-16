Blades Brown of Nashville, Tenn., fired a 5 under 65, and then won a two-hole playoff to win the AJGA's Wyndham Invitational on Friday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Brown worked his way into first place on the leaderboard, but Joshua Kim (69) and defending champion Henry Guan (72) tied Brown at 2 under for the tournament.

In the playoff, Brown made a par on the 18th hole and a par on the 10th hole, which was the second playoff hole, to win the tournament.

Guan was trying to become the first golfer since Brian Harman to win the Wyndham Invitational in consecutive years. Harman did it in 2002 and ’03.

William Jennings (72) finished fourth, one shot off from also being in the playoff.

Rowan Sullivan of Charleston, S.C. shot 67 and Jay Leng Jr. of San Diego shot 71 and they tied for fifth at 2 over for the 72 holes.

Kyle Haas, a recent Forsyth Country Day graduate who will be going to Wake Forest this fall, shot a 73 in the final round to wind up 10 over for the tournament. Haas tied for 29th.